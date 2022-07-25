Insignia Financial : 4Q22 Quarterly Business Update

Funds Under Management (FUM)

FUM as at 30 June 2022 was $92.3 billion or 4.7% lower than 31 March 2022, driven by market decline of $3.8 billion and institutional outflows of $901 million partly offset by positive retail flows.

Proforma Quarterly Asset Proforma Annual Asset Management Management Flows ($m) Flows ($m) 1,731 2Q21 4Q21 2Q22 4Q22 FY21 FY22 49 332 (646) (706) (305) (783) (1,366) (1,407) (1,809)

Retail net inflows were primarily driven by strong momentum in MLC multi asset offerings driven by inflows into the Wholesale funds from momentum in MLC's Core Wrap platform, and strong adviser take-up in MLC's contemporary multi asset SMA offerings.

The institutional outflows were primarily from the Antares Fixed Income Enhanced Cash Trust as a result of rebalancing and asset allocation changes by the MLC Diversified Portfolios as they responded to investment market volatility.

The change on prior financial year predominantly reflects institutional outflows.

Financial Advice

Insignia Financial continues to transform its Financial Advice offering, maintaining active advice services relationships with 1,600 financial advisers as at 30 June 2022. This represents a reduction of 82 advisers, mainly from the employed (34) and self-employed (43) channels.

As flagged in the last update, the MLC Advice and Bridges businesses were brought together during the quarter under one brand and culture, resulting in a reduction of 30 adviser roles and creating improved efficiencies.

There continued to be some shifts in the self-employed channel as Insignia Financial progresses the sustainability of the Advice business, with a number of practices opting to sell their client books or transition to a self-licensed model. As part of its proposition to self-employed advisers, Insignia Financial was able to broker a number of internal M&A transactions retaining a significant proportion of the sold client books with pre-existing practices in the Insignia Financial licensees. Other departures outside these themes were typically from smaller practices, and continue to reflect the reset of licensee fees charged by Insignia Financial to self-employed advisers from 1 October 2021. Offsetting the departures during the quarter was some recruitment into the self- employed channel, with 5 new businesses joining Insignia Financial licensees.

Since the start of FY23 we have seen a stabilisation in the level of departures, and whilst it is likely that we will continue to see some departures, we expect them to continue to moderate.

Platform simplification

Insignia Financial further simplified its product and platform suite during the quarter. In June 2022, Insignia Financial completed the transition of more than 21,000 members from the legacy Integra Super product on the Integra platform to the contemporary ANZ Smart Choice Super product on the Composer platform. All transitioned members now have the benefit of more contemporary product features and investment options and we have reduced the number of platforms across the group from 7 to 6.

