Insignia Financial Ltd. is an Australia-based financial services company. The Company provides advice in respect of individual wealth, corporate funds and pension assets. The Company's segments include Platforms, Advice and Asset Management. The Platforms segment offers a wide range of financial services solutions on superannuation and investments to clients including investors, members, employers and advisers. The Advice segment provides quality financial advice that is accessible, affordable and engaging for Australians and helping clients navigate their way through a range of financial products and services and educating clients to improve their financial literacy. The Asset Management segment provides investment management services on behalf of institutional, retail and direct clients across a diverse range of asset classes and product constructs. Its subsidiaries include Australian Executor Trustees Limited, Bridges Financial Services Pty Limited, and SFG Australia Limited.