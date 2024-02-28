— New survey reveals the prevalence of "Unseenism," which can be described as a social phenomenon where gender and age biases can leave some patients feeling overlooked or unheard, in healthcare —

— 58% of women who chose not to speak up during a visit with their doctor said it was because their health concerns were previously ignored —

— Insmed's educational initiative "Speak Up in BE" aims to bring hope, education, and a sense of belonging to bronchiectasis (BE) patients who are feeling unseen —

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced its involvement with award-winning actress Jane Seymour to raise awareness of gender and age biases in healthcare. Insmed conducted a nationally representative survey to reveal how these unconscious and often enduring biases leave some people feeling overlooked, unheard, or ignored, a societal phenomenon that can be described as "Unseenism." Survey data found that this phenomenon is especially prevalent for those with chronic conditions like bronchiectasis (BE).

"In both my television and film roles and in real life, I've always tried to push back against the typical notions of aging and feeling unseen. Being older shouldn't mean you are no longer valuable or relevant," said Seymour. "I am thrilled to work with Insmed to lend a voice to this all-too-familiar topic and encourage others to speak up and advocate for themselves, particularly when it comes to their health, regardless of age or gender."

The survey of over 2,000 participants, conducted by Insmed, aimed to uncover how "Unseenism" can shape the health decisions of people aged 40+ years. Key insights from the survey indicate that:

62% of women surveyed stated they feel more overlooked or believe they will feel more overlooked as they age.

82% of respondents said they leave a doctor's appointment without getting all their questions answered and understanding all that was discussed.

40% of people surveyed said they have previously chosen not to speak up to their doctor even though they had something to say. Reasons cited for not speaking up included their health concerns were previously ignored (58%), they feared their concerns wouldn't be addressed (44%), or they didn't want to burden their doctor (41%).

For those suffering from chronic conditions, the experience of feeling unseen can be magnified, including in patients with BE, a respiratory disease that causes permanent widening of the airways, which can make it difficult to clear mucus and bacteria. BE is underrecognized and its diagnosis is often missed or delayed. Approximately two-thirds of patients diagnosed with BE are women and the average age of patients is 68. Over time, patients may experience worsening symptoms or flares – which can contribute to irreversible lung damage. This is why it is critical to ensure patients receive timely and proper care.

The survey also included a subset of BE patients. Among those respondents (n=83):

57% cited illness as the factor that has contributed most to them ever feeling unseen; 35% noted that their diagnosis made them feel more unseen.

79% said they have felt more unseen as they age.

72% said being knowledgeable about their health makes them feel empowered to speak up with healthcare providers.

"These findings highlight the urgent need to bridge communication gaps and amplify health education initiatives for patients who feel unseen," said Alana Clemens-Saliba, Executive Director, Patient Advocacy & Professional Society Engagement at Insmed. "That's why we're proud of the Speak Up in BE campaign, an educational initiative dedicated to providing information and resources on BE to help patients feel understood, supported, and empowered to raise their voices."

Living with BE can be challenging, but patients are not alone in their journey. Speak Up in BE provides resources for patients, including questions that can start conversations with a doctor, ways to connect with others in the community, and a limited-edition book full of stories, articles, and tips from real people living with BE to help patients who are feeling unseen.

To learn more about BE, please visit SpeakUpInBronchiectasis.com.

About Bronchiectasis

Bronchiectasis is a serious, chronic lung disease in which the bronchi become permanently dilated due to a cycle of infection, inflammation, and lung tissue damage. The condition is marked by frequent pulmonary exacerbations requiring antibiotic therapy and/or hospitalizations. Symptoms include chronic cough, excessive sputum production, shortness of breath, and repeated respiratory infections, which can worsen the underlying condition. Bronchiectasis affects approximately 340,000 to 520,000 patients in the U.S.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. We seek to bring forward therapies that address patients' most urgent unmet needs by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and employing new modes of drug discovery, delivery, and development. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with additional offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Visit www.insmed.com to learn more.

