Insmed Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

05/05/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced the granting of inducement awards to 18 new employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were approved by Insmed's Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to each employee's entry into employment with the Company.

In connection with the commencement of their employment, the employees received options on May 1, 2023 to purchase an aggregate 177,830 shares of Insmed common stock at an exercise price of $20.17 per share, the closing trading price on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the date of grant.

The options have a 10-year term and a four-year vesting schedule, with 25% of the shares subject to the option vesting on the first anniversary of the relevant grant date and 12.5% of the shares subject to the option vesting every six months thereafter through the fourth anniversary of the relevant grant date, subject to the relevant employee's continued service with Insmed on the applicable vesting date.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Bryan Dunn  
Executive Director, Investor Relations 
Insmed 
(646) 812-4030 
bryan.dunn@insmed.com  

Eleanor Barisser
Associate Director, Investor Relations 
Insmed
(718) 594-5332
eleanor.barisser@insmed.com 

Media:

Mandy Fahey 
Executive Director, Corporate Communications 
Insmed 
(732) 718-3621 
amanda.fahey@insmed.com

(PRNewsfoto/Insmed Incorporated)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insmed-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301813677.html

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2023
