  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Insmed Incorporated
  News
  7. Summary
    INSM   US4576693075

INSMED INCORPORATED

(INSM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
18.11 USD   -2.06%
Insmed To Present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference
PR
11/22Insider Sell: Insmed
MT
11/18BofA Securities Starts Insmed at Buy With $39 Price Target
MT
Insmed To Present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference

11/30/2022 | 08:01am EST
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference in London on Wednesday, December 7 at 8:30 a.m. EST/1:30 p.m. GMT.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Eleanor Barisser
Associate Director, Investor Relations 
Insmed
(718) 594-5332
eleanor.barisser@insmed.com 

Media:

Mandy Fahey 
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Insmed
(732) 718-3621
amanda.fahey@insmed.com

(PRNewsfoto/Insmed Incorporated)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insmed-to-present-at-the-nasdaq-47th-investor-conference-301689674.html

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2022
