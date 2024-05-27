—Conference Call to Take Place Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8:00 am ET—

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8:00 am ET to discuss topline results from the ASPEN study, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of brensocatib in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. The Company plans to issue a press release sharing the topline results at approximately 6:30 am ET tomorrow, prior to the start of the conference call.

Conference Call

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871 (U.S.) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and referencing access code 1245105. The call will also be webcast live on the Company's website at www.insmed.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after its completion through June 27, 2024, by dialing (800) 770-2030 (U.S.) or (609) 800-9909 (international) and referencing access code 1245105. A webcast of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is also advancing an early-stage research engine encompassing a wide range of technologies and modalities, including artificial intelligence-driven protein engineering, gene therapy, and protein manufacturing. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with additional offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Visit www.insmed.com to learn more.

Contact:

Investors:

Bryan Dunn

Executive Director, Investor Relations

Insmed

(646) 812-4030

bryan.dunn@insmed.com

Eleanor Barisser

Associate Director, Investor Relations

Insmed

(718) 594-5332

eleanor.barisser@insmed.com

Media:

Mandy Fahey

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Insmed

(732) 718-3621

amanda.fahey@insmed.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insmed-to-host-investor-call-to-discuss-topline-results-from-phase-3-aspen-study-of-brensocatib-in-patients-with-bronchiectasis-302156113.html

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated