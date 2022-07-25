Insource : 3Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results

(Note) We conducted a stock split on January 1, 2021, whereby each share of common stock was split into two shares. In the above, "Earnings per share" and "Fully diluted earnings per share" are calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

The statements regarding the forecast of financial results in this report are based on the information that is available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable by management, and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Therefore, there might be cases in which actual results differ materially from forecast figures due to various factors. For details, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (3) Consolidated Financial Forecasts" on page 3 of the attached materials.

(Note) We conducted a stock split on January 1, 2021, whereby each share of common stock was split into two shares, and the above calculations are based on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Application of Special Accounting Methods for the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)" on page 7 of the attached materials.

1． Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Description of Business Results

Since many companies are making efforts to improve the productivity and re-skilling of their workforce, as well as the growing interest in human capital management which leads to upgrading the medium-andlong-term corporate value, there is a solid need in the career training market. Although the market shrank temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the career training market has been recovering during the third cumulative period (October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) because of the spread of online training, as well as an increase in face-to-face training in the On-Site Training business following the decline in the number of infected people since April.

In response to this situation, we are not only strengthening non-face-to-face services such as online training, "Leaf" (LMS, HR support system (*1)), e-Learning and videos, but also strengthening sales of face-to-face training and new training development.

The status of each business segment during the third quarter is as follows.

About On-Site Training business, face-to-face trainings increased for both private and public sectors, and DX trainings increased mainly for private sectors. As a result, the number of training conducted increased 21.1% YoY. Online training accounted for 30.1% of the total.

Regarding Open Seminars business, the total number of attendees increased 20.5% YoY due to the strong performance of DX trainings such as "Python Academy" and an increase in face-to-face trainings. The percentage of online training remained high at 75.3%.

About IT Services, the number of paid organizations of "Leaf" increased to 498 (+123, +32.8% YoY). The number of users exceeded 2.04 million as of June 30, 2022, and Leaf monthly subscription fees (MRR*2) increased steadily, resulting in annual recurring revenue (ARR*3) of 596 million yen (+ 28.0% YoY).

In Other Businesses, the Web marketing business contributed to sales and e-Learning/video contents related to DX and IT sold very well.

In addition to the overall increase in sales, operating profits increased as a result of the curbing of personnel expenses due to the lower number of consolidated employees than planned.

As a result of the above, for the consolidated cumulative third quarter of the current fiscal year, net sales are 6,872,875 thousand yen (+24% YoY), operating profit is 2,437,687 thousand yen (+40.7% YoY), ordinary profit is 2,414,428 thousand yen (+37.9% YoY), and profit attributable to owners of parent is 1,653,885 thousand yen (+43.9% YoY).

*1:LMS (Learning Management System): A system necessary for implementing e-learning.

*2:MRR: Monthly Recurring Revenue

*3:ARR: Annual Recurring Revenue. Calculated by multiplying the MRR of the last month of each term by 12.

■Net sales by business for the third quarter of FY21 (Unit: thousand yen) Business 3Q FY21 YoY (%) 3Q FY20 (Oct. 1, 2021 - Jun. 30, 2022) (Oct. 1, 2020 -June. 30, 2021) On-Site Training 3,403,261 119.1 2,857,018 Open Seminars 1,594,854 117.0 1,362,641 IT Services 883,471 122.4 721,623 Other Businesses 991,287 164.4 602,999 Total 6,872,875 124.0 5,544,283

