    6200   JP3152670000

INSOURCE CO., LTD.

(6200)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-25 am EDT
2300.00 JPY   -3.16%
Insource : Announces Establishment of Sustainability Committee

07/25/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

To Whom It May Concern,

Company Name:

Representative:

July 25, 2022

Insource Co., Ltd. Takayuki Funahashi

Representative Director, President and CEO (Code number: 6200, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Insource Announces Establishment of Sustainability Committee

Insource Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to the Company), which provides services to solve social issues, announces that we will establish a sustainability committee.

■Purpose

Our group has been working to solve social issues through our business under the management philosophy of creating a society where all people can enjoy working and feel fulfilled. We also have been committed to business improvement while expanding our sustainability efforts under the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) + P (Performance) management.

We have now established the committee as a cross-organizational executive body for the purpose of further promoting sustainability, contributing to society and the global environment, and enhancing our corporate value over the medium to long term.

■Duties and Structure

The Committee is chaired by the Director and Managing Executive Officer. The Committee meets once a quarter to select themes and set targets for sustainability-related activities, confirm the progress of "Task Forces," which are cross-departmental teams under the Committee, and promote the disclosure of sustainability-related information.

To ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of sustainability measures, we regularly report on these activities to the Board of Directors and request the attendance of managers and outside directors as necessary.

The Insource CO₂ Reduction Committee which was established in February, 2022 will be positioned as a task force of this committee, and its name will be changed to CO₂ Reduction Subcommittee.

Please refer to the Corporate Governance Structure Chart:

(in Japanese) https://www.insource.co.jp/ir/ir_governance.html(in English) https://www.insource.co.jp/en/ir/ir_governance.html

■Date of Establishment

July 25, 2022 (Monday)

We will continue our activities to contribute to the solutions of all social issues.

END

Inquiries Insource Co., Ltd.

https://www.insource.co.jp/en/ir/index.html

(For media interviews / PR /

CEO Office (PIC: Asai & Ishiwata)

Send an email at

Service)

info_ir@insource.co.jp

Disclaimer

Insource Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
