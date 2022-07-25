Insource : Consolidated Cumulative Financial Results for the 3Q of FY ending September 30, 2022

3Q FY21 Cumulative Consolidated Financial Highlights

■ Net sales

Sales increased by 24.0% YoY to 6,872 million yen (+1,328 million yen YoY).

On-Site Training business increased by 19.1% to 3,403 million yen.

Open Seminars business increased by 17.0% to 1,594 million yen.

IT Services business increased by 22.4% to 883 million yen.

Other Businesses increased by 64.4% to 991 million yen.

The sales of all businesses field increased, achieving the highest 3Q (cumulative) sales in the company's history.

■ Gross profit

Gross profit increased by 24.1% to 5,263 million yen (+ 1,023 million yen YoY), and gross profit margin improved by 0.1pt YoY to 76.6%, achieving record-high gross profit for 3Q (cumulative).

■ Operating profit

Operating profit increased by 40.7% to 2,437million yen ( +705 million yen YoY), and operating

profit margin improved by 4.2pt to 35.5% YoY, achieving the highest 3Q (cumulative) operating profit.

■ Consolidated FY21(full-year) financial forecasts

Net sales increased by 24.0% YoY to 9,300 million yen (+400 million yen, +4.5% from previous forecast) Operating profit rose by 33.9% YoY to 3,220 million yen (+620 million yen, +23.8% from previous forecast) Operating profit margin improved 2.6pt YoY to 34.6% (5.4pt up from previous forecast)

DPR (dividend payout ratio) target of about 40% according to business performance is unchanged.