Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Insource Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6200   JP3152670000

INSOURCE CO., LTD.

(6200)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-25 am EDT
2300.00 JPY   -3.16%
04:24aINSOURCE : Announces Establishment of Sustainability Committee
PU
04:24aNOTICE : Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Full FY21
PU
04:24aINSOURCE : 3Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Insource : Consolidated Cumulative Financial Results for the 3Q of FY ending September 30, 2022

07/25/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Cumulative Financial Results

for the 3Q of FY endingSeptember 30, 2022

Monday, July 25, 2022

Takayuki Funahashi, President and CEO Insource Co., Ltd.

(TSE: 6200)

Copyright © Insource Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. insource」「Leaf

WEBinsource」「Douga-Hyakkatenare registered trademarks of Insource Inc.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-looking Statements

  • This document contains estimates and targets pertaining to the future plans and business results of the Insource Group (Insource Co., Ltd. and its affiliated companies). Such statements are based on information available at the time of preparing this document and are based on potential risks and uncertainties. Please be aware that actual results may differ materially from estimates and targets contained herein.
  • Unless otherwise noted, financial statements contained herein are presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.
  • The Group assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future, except the statement based upon TSE Disclosure Rules.
  • Information in this document regarding companies other than the Group is quoted from public and other sources. We do not guarantee the accuracy of this information.
  • This document does not indicate and does not intend any solicitation of acquisition of securities nor any solicitation of securities trading. And this document shall not be the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Copyright © Insource Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. insource」「Leaf」「WEBinsource」「Douga-Hyakkatenare registered trademarks of Insource Inc.

1

Contents

Chap. 01 3Q FY21 Cumulative Consolidated Financial Results

Chap. 02 3Q FY21 Details by Business

Company Profile & Insource's Advantages

ESG Strategies and Topics

Copyright © Insource Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. insource」「Leaf」「WEBinsource」「Douga-Hyakkatenare registered trademarks of Insource Inc.

2

3Q FY21 Cumulative Consolidated Financial Highlights

Net sales

Sales increased by 24.0% YoY to 6,872 million yen (+1,328 million yen YoY).

On-Site Training business increased by 19.1% to 3,403 million yen.

Open Seminars business increased by 17.0% to 1,594 million yen.

IT Services business increased by 22.4% to 883 million yen.

Other Businesses increased by 64.4% to 991 million yen.

The sales of all businesses field increased, achieving the highest 3Q (cumulative) sales in the company's history.

Gross profit

Gross profit increased by 24.1% to 5,263 million yen (+ 1,023 million yen YoY), and gross profit margin improved by 0.1pt YoY to 76.6%, achieving record-high gross profit for 3Q (cumulative).

Operating profit

Operating profit increased by 40.7% to 2,437million yen ( +705 million yen YoY), and operating

profit margin improved by 4.2pt to 35.5% YoY, achieving the highest 3Q (cumulative) operating profit.

Consolidated FY21(full-year) financial forecasts

Net sales increased by 24.0% YoY to 9,300 million yen (+400 million yen, +4.5% from previous forecast) Operating profit rose by 33.9% YoY to 3,220 million yen (+620 million yen, +23.8% from previous forecast) Operating profit margin improved 2.6pt YoY to 34.6% (5.4pt up from previous forecast)

DPR (dividend payout ratio) target of about 40% according to business performance is unchanged.

Copyright © Insource Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. insource」「Leaf」「WEBinsource」「Douga-Hyakkatenare registered trademarks of Insource Inc.

3

Chap. 01 3Q FY21 Cumulative Consolidated Financial Results

Copyright © Insource Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. insource」「Leaf」「WEBinsource」「Douga-Hyakkatenare registered trademarks of Insource Inc.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Insource Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INSOURCE CO., LTD.
04:24aINSOURCE : Announces Establishment of Sustainability Committee
PU
04:24aNOTICE : Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Full FY21
PU
04:24aINSOURCE : 3Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
04:24aINSOURCE : Consolidated Cumulative Financial Results for the 3Q of FY ending September 30,..
PU
07/03Insource Sees Business Improvement in June
MT
06/29Insource to Market Leaf Human Capital Management System
MT
06/06NOTICE : Personnel Changes in Executive Officer
PU
06/06Insource Co., Ltd. Announces Personnel Changes in Executive Officer
CI
06/02Insource Fully Acquires Technical Support Company BAS
MT
06/01Insource Co., Ltd. acquired BAS Corporation on June 1, 2022.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 202 M 67,6 M 67,6 M
Net income 2022 2 012 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,8x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 99 976 M 734 M 734 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,01x
Nbr of Employees 382
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart INSOURCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Insource Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSOURCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 375,00 JPY
Average target price 2 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Funahashi Representative Director
Shun Tanaka Manager-Information Technology Service Business
Kei Takahara Manager-Operations & Head-Internal Audit
Shigeo Fujimoto General Manager-Administration
Norio Kanbayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSOURCE CO., LTD.-15.69%734
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-23.43%5 134
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.86%4 677
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-27.56%1 220
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.53%939
JIANGSU CHUANZHI PODCAST EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.71%880