  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Insource Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  Summary
Insource : KPI (Key Performance Indicators) Progress Report for May,2022 -Times of On-Site training conducted(133.5%YoY)/Attendees at Open Seminars(134.9%YoY)

05/31/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
To Whom It May Concern,

Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

June 1, 2022

Insource Co., Ltd.

Takayuki Funahashi

Representative Director, President and CEO (Code number: 6200, Prime Market of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange)

KPI (Key Performance Indicators) Progress Report for May, 2022

-Times of On-Site training conducted (133.5% YoY)/ Attendees at Open Seminars (134.9% YoY)

Insource today announced KPI (Key Performance Indicators) Progress Report for May, 2022.

1.Training Business

In May 2022, due to the increased demand for training, the number of On-Site Training conducted was 1,155 times (133.5% YoY ), of which online training was 385 times (composition ratio:33.3%). The number of attendees at Open Seminars was 6,864 (134.9% YoY), of which online attendees were 5,760 (composition ratio:83.9%). The number of On-Site training increased due to an upward trend in face-to- face training for both public and private sectors, resulting in 290 YoY increase in total, 396 YoY for face- to-face training.

(1) Monthly number of On-Site Training conducted

(Unit: time)

FY2022

December

January

February

March

April

May

Number of trainings conducted

1,341

1,034

1,082

868

1,937

1,155

(+119)

(+292)

(+104)

(▲25)

(+195)

(+290)

(YoY)

(109.7%)

(139.4%)

(110.6%)

(97.2%)

(111.2%)

(133.5%)

Conducted online

629

565

760

473

538

385

(YoY)

(+151)

(+126)

(+125)

(▲43)

(▲91)

(▲106)

(Composition ratio)

(46.9%)

(54.6%)

(70.2%)

(54.5%)

(27.8%)

(33.3%)

DX related training※

42

44

48

34

68

39

(YoY)

(+3)

(+10)

(▲5)

(▲12)

(▲6)

(+1)

*Consolidated subsidiaries are included

*DX-related trainings: IT and computer skills trainings

(2) Monthly number of attendees at Open Seminars

(Unit: attendee)

FY2022

December

January

February

March

April

May

Number of attendees

8,172

6,537

7,498

8,170

10,817

6,864

(+771)

(+1,286)

(+1,018)

(+1,451)

(+984)

(+1,775)

(YoY)

(110.4%)

(124.5%)

(115.7%)

(121.6%)

(110.0%)

(134.9%)

Conducted online

7,096

5,709

6,896

7,442

7,113

5,760

(YoY)

(+1,962)

(+1,266)

(+1,198)

(+2,632)

(+579)

(+1,474)

(Composition ratio)

(86.8%)

(87.3%)

(92.0%)

(91.1%)

(65.9%)

(83.9%)

DX-related trainings

1,007

889

914

1,065

1,256

706

(YoY)

(+436)

(+560)

(+455)

(+445)

(+312)

(+222)

*Consolidated subsidiaries are included.

2. IT Services Business

The number of paid subscribers for Leaf (HR support system) reached 488 (+6 MoM) organizations and the

number of its users increased to 1,993,127 (+15,015 MoM). The cumulative number of orders delivered for Stress Check Support Service significantly increased to 392 since the beginning of the fiscal year (+94 YoY) due to an increase in demand for switching from industrial doctors to stress check providers, mainly in small and medium-sized companies.

(1) "Leaf (HR support system)": Total number of paid subscribers (organizations)

(Unit: organization)

FY2021

December

January

February

March

April

May

No. of paid subscribers(organizations)

432

442

450

470

482

488

(MoM)

(+6)

(+10)

(+8)

(+20)

(+12)

(+6)

(Changes from end of previous FY

)

(+20)

(+30)

(+38)

(+58)

(+70)

(+76)

No. of users

1,848,770

1,873,705

1,914,250

1,932,964

1,978,112

1,993,127

No. of customization

17

24

41

90

99

105

Total no. since the beginning of FY

Web conversion service for

134

135

136

151

152

154

appraisal forms

(MoM)

(+4)

(+1)

(+1)

(+15)

(+1)

(+2)

*The number of customizations shows the number of organizations that add their own functions when implementing Leaf. *Figures above are calculated at the end of each month.

(2) Stress Check Support Service: Number of orders delivered and orders to be delivered

(Unit: organization)

FY2021

December

January

February

March

April

May

No. of orders delivered (by month)

67

53

74

151

7

5

Cumulative no. of orders delivered

102

155

229

380

387

392

* since the beginning of FY

(YoY)

(+46)

(+55)

(+75)

(+93)

(+95)

(+94)

No. of orders to be delivered

235

207

149

19

25

39

(By month)

(+23)

(+26)

(+13)

(+5)

(+3)

(▲1)

*Note that after clients' inspection, the actual sales will be counted.

*This service has the highest number of deliveries in March every year.

*The number of new orders received is difficult to correlate with sales, so it will be changed to only the number of orders delivered and the number of orders remaining from October 2021.

3. e-Learning/video Business

Regarding profitable contents (outright purchases) of e-learning and video, contents such as how to create

easy-to-understand documents for young people sold very well. Rental users increased solidly, mainly the contents related to harassment prevention for both public and private sectors.

(1) e-learning/Videos: Total numbers of subscription IDs per month and the number of contents sold

(Unit: ID) (Unit: Content)

FY2021

December

January

February

March

April

May

No. of video contents sold

105

105

212

552

221

68

(Outright purchase) *By month

(169.4%)

(131.3%)

(198.1%)

(227.2%)

(81.3%)

(87.2%)

Cumulative no. since the beginning of FY

No. of rental viewers *by month

1,340

1,136

1,450

1,177

1,137

543

Cumulative no. of rental viewers since the beginning

(416.1%)

(422.3%)

(232.4%)

(119.5%)

(194.7%)

(62.9%)

of FY

STUDIO (e-Learning)

58,085

58,584

60,791

61,115

62,823

64,370

(MoM)

(+528)

(+499)

(+2,207)

(+324)

(+1,708)

(+1,547)

*Calculation takes place at the end of every month.

*The number of outright purchases is that of e-learning and video sales, which differs from the number of video sales until March 2021.

4. Client base

The total number of registered WEBinsource clients increased to 17,675 (+230 MoM) organizations

compared to the previous month). We are steadily gaining subscribers toward our target of 2,400 for this fiscal year.

(1) WEBinsource: Total number of subscribers (organizations)

(Unit: organization)

FY2021

December

January

February

March

April

May

No. of new subscribers

256

219

255

276

224

230

No. of accumulated subscribers

16,471

16,690

16,945

17,221

17,445

17,675

(Progression rate%)

(28.0%)

(37.2%)

(47.8%)

(59.3%)

(68.6%)

(78.2%)

*Figures above are calculated at the end of each month.

5. Contents development

The number of new contents developed was 28 for training (On-Site training) and 16 for e-learning. We

have set a target of 300 for training and 210 for e-learning for FY2021, and we are taking steady steps toward the target.

(1) Number of new contents developed

(Unit training, video)

FY2021

December

January

February

March

April

May

No. of new contents for On-Site

27

28

22

31

31

28

training

81

109

131

162

193

221

since the beginning of FY

(Progression rate%)

(27.0%)

(36.3%)

(43.7%)

(54.0%)

(64.3%)

(73.7%)

No. of new contents for e-learning

14

19

30

17

16

16

since the beginning of FY

48

67

97

114

130

146

(Progression rate%)

(22.9%)

(31.9%)

(46.2%)

(54.3%)

(61.9%)

(69.5%)

New training contents released in May (28 trainings)

OA/IT skills

Improvement of motivation

For managers to understand how

11

Overcome the barrier of "habituation" at work and continue

5

Python can improve business efficiency

to grow

Methods of work

Communication

Learn how to work with the spirit of toughness and

2

Create a psychologically safe workplace through good

2

flexibility

communication

Sales

2

Planning skills

2

Learn from the Art of war to build sales strategy

Service Design Workshop

Time management

Promotion of Diversity

For short-time workers to know how to achieve results in a

1

For managers to have good communication skills to avoid

1

limited amount of time

unintentional remarks in the era of diversity

Career

1

For managerial positions

1

Proactive career development

Dispatch assessors for divisional management development

New videos released in May (16 videos)

Global diversity

3

Leadership

3

How to face the SDGs and climate change as enterprises

Basic Teamwork - 4 points to increase engagement

Risk Management and Compliance

Managerial positions and management

About the Law for the Elimination of Discrimination

2

How to manage time, team and risk as a playing manager

2

against Persons with Disabilities

Sales

1

Development of Subordinates

1

How to increase the rate of successful contracts

Basic and practical techniques for work guidance

Communicating Skills

Communication

Avoid unconscious bias

1

Create a psychologically safe workplace through good

1

communication with subordinates

Data analysis and IT skills

1

Health Care

1

How to create PowerPoint documents that impress people

Create a dynamic workplace through work engagement

(For reference) KPI (Key Performance Indicators) and Performance Correspondence Chart

Performance

Related KPIs

Monthly performance

Times of On-Site trainings conducted

(Composition ratio of Sales in FY2020: 50.6%)

Attendees at Open Seminars

(Composition ratio of Sales in FY2020:24.4%)

Organizations and users of Leaf

(Composition ratio of Sales in FY2020:13.6%)

Number of e-learning and videos sold

(Composition ratio of Sales in FY2020:11.4%)

Several months to 6

Number of registered WEBinsource clients

months

WEBinsource is our entry level product for new customers, who are potential to purchase a variety of our services.

The number of new registrations is an indicator of sales activity and a leading performance indicator for the next few

months to six months.

6 months to

Number of new contents developed

2 or 3 years

The increase in the number of trainings and e-learning videos and other contents developed will contribute to long-

term growth of the company. It does not realize significant sales immediately, but rather contributes to business

performance six months to two or three years afterwards.

We will keep expanding our businesses in order to adapt to changes in the social environment by offering a wide variety of services such as online training, IT and e-Learning and videos.

The preliminary figures above may differ from the upcoming financial statements. This information is created with the utmost caution, but we do not fully guarantee its accuracy.

Inquiries Insource Co., Ltd.

https://www.insource.co.jp/en/ir/index.html

(For media interviews /PR/

CEO Office (PIC: Asai & Ishiwata)

Send an email at

Service)

info_ir@insource.co.jp

Disclaimer

Insource Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 03:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
