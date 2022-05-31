Insource : KPI (Key Performance Indicators) Progress Report for May,2022 -Times of On-Site training conducted(133.5%YoY)/Attendees at Open Seminars(134.9%YoY)
To Whom It May Concern,
Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only.
June 1, 2022
Insource Co., Ltd.
Takayuki Funahashi
Representative Director, President and CEO (Code number: 6200, Prime Market of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange)
KPI (Key Performance Indicators) Progress Report for May, 2022
-Times of On-Site training conducted (133.5% YoY)/ Attendees at Open Seminars (134.9% YoY)
Insource today announced KPI (Key Performance Indicators) Progress Report for May, 2022.
1.Training Business
In May 2022, due to the increased demand for training, the number of On-Site Training conducted was 1,155 times (133.5% YoY ), of which online training was 385 times (composition ratio:33.3%). The number of attendees at Open Seminars was 6,864 (134.9% YoY), of which online attendees were 5,760 (composition ratio:83.9%). The number of On-Site training increased due to an upward trend in face-to- face training for both public and private sectors, resulting in 290 YoY increase in total, 396 YoY for face- to-face training.
(1) Monthly number of On-Site Training conducted
(Unit: time)
FY2022
December
January
February
March
April
May
Number of trainings conducted
1,341
1,034
1,082
868
1,937
1,155
(+119)
(+292)
(+104)
(▲25)
(+195)
(+290)
(YoY)
(109.7%)
(139.4%)
(110.6%)
(97.2%)
(111.2%)
(133.5%)
Conducted online
629
565
760
473
538
385
(YoY)
(+151)
(+126)
(+125)
(▲43)
(▲91)
(▲106)
(Composition ratio)
(46.9%)
(54.6%)
(70.2%)
(54.5%)
(27.8%)
(33.3%)
DX related training※
42
44
48
34
68
39
(YoY)
(+3)
(+10)
(▲5)
(▲12)
(▲6)
(+1)
*Consolidated subsidiaries are included
*DX-related trainings: IT and computer skills trainings
(2) Monthly number of attendees at Open Seminars
(Unit: attendee)
FY2022
December
January
February
March
April
May
Number of attendees
8,172
6,537
7,498
8,170
10,817
6,864
(+771)
(+1,286)
(+1,018)
(+1,451)
(+984)
(+1,775)
(YoY)
(110.4%)
(124.5%)
(115.7%)
(121.6%)
(110.0%)
(134.9%)
Conducted online
7,096
5,709
6,896
7,442
7,113
5,760
(YoY)
(+1,962)
(+1,266)
(+1,198)
(+2,632)
(+579)
(+1,474)
(Composition ratio)
(86.8%)
(87.3%)
(92.0%)
(91.1%)
(65.9%)
(83.9%)
DX-related trainings
1,007
889
914
1,065
1,256
706
(YoY)
(+436)
(+560)
(+455)
(+445)
(+312)
(+222)
*Consolidated subsidiaries are included.
2. IT Services Business
The number of paid subscribers for Leaf (HR support system) reached 488 (+6 MoM) organizations and the
number of its users increased to 1,993,127 (+15,015 MoM). The cumulative number of orders delivered for Stress Check Support Service significantly increased to 392 since the beginning of the fiscal year (+94 YoY) due to an increase in demand for switching from industrial doctors to stress check providers, mainly in small and medium-sized companies.
(1) "Leaf (HR support system)": Total number of paid subscribers (organizations)
(Unit: organization)
FY2021
December
January
February
March
April
May
No. of paid subscribers(organizations)
432
442
450
470
482
488
(MoM)
(+6)
(+10)
(+8)
(+20)
(+12)
(+6)
(Changes from end of previous FY
)
(+20)
(+30)
(+38)
(+58)
(+70)
(+76)
No. of users
1,848,770
1,873,705
1,914,250
1,932,964
1,978,112
1,993,127
No. of customization
17
24
41
90
99
105
Total no. since the beginning of FY
Web conversion service for
134
135
136
151
152
154
appraisal forms
(MoM)
(+4)
(+1)
(+1)
(+15)
(+1)
(+2)
*The number of customizations shows the number of organizations that add their own functions when implementing Leaf. *Figures above are calculated at the end of each month.
(2) Stress Check Support Service: Number of orders delivered and orders to be delivered
(Unit: organization)
FY2021
December
January
February
March
April
May
No. of orders delivered (by month)
67
53
74
151
7
5
Cumulative no. of orders delivered
102
155
229
380
387
392
* since the beginning of FY
(YoY)
(+46)
(+55)
(+75)
(+93)
(+95)
(+94)
No. of orders to be delivered
235
207
149
19
25
39
(By month)
(+23)
(+26)
(+13)
(+5)
(+3)
(▲1)
*Note that after clients' inspection, the actual sales will be counted.
*This service has the highest number of deliveries in March every year.
*The number of new orders received is difficult to correlate with sales, so it will be changed to only the number of orders delivered and the number of orders remaining from October 2021.
3. e-Learning/video Business
Regarding profitable contents (outright purchases) of e-learning and video, contents such as how to create
easy-to-understand documents for young people sold very well. Rental users increased solidly, mainly the contents related to harassment prevention for both public and private sectors.
(1) e-learning/Videos: Total numbers of subscription IDs per month and the number of contents sold
(Unit: ID) (Unit: Content)
FY2021
December
January
February
March
April
May
No. of video contents sold
105
105
212
552
221
68
(Outright purchase) *By month
(169.4%)
(131.3%)
(198.1%)
(227.2%)
(81.3%)
(87.2%)
Cumulative no. since the beginning of FY
No. of rental viewers *by month
1,340
1,136
1,450
1,177
1,137
543
Cumulative no. of rental viewers since the beginning
(416.1%)
(422.3%)
(232.4%)
(119.5%)
(194.7%)
(62.9%)
of FY
STUDIO (e-Learning)
58,085
58,584
60,791
61,115
62,823
64,370
(MoM)
(+528)
(+499)
(+2,207)
(+324)
(+1,708)
(+1,547)
*Calculation takes place at the end of every month.
*The number of outright purchases is that of e-learning and video sales, which differs from the number of video sales until March 2021.
4. Client base
The total number of registered WEBinsource clients increased to 17,675 (+230 MoM) organizations
compared to the previous month). We are steadily gaining subscribers toward our target of 2,400 for this fiscal year.
(1) WEBinsource: Total number of subscribers (organizations)
(Unit: organization)
FY2021
December
January
February
March
April
May
No. of new subscribers
256
219
255
276
224
230
No. of accumulated subscribers
16,471
16,690
16,945
17,221
17,445
17,675
(Progression rate：%)
(28.0%)
(37.2%)
(47.8%)
(59.3%)
(68.6%)
(78.2%)
*Figures above are calculated at the end of each month.
5. Contents development
The number of new contents developed was 28 for training (On-Site training) and 16 for e-learning. We
have set a target of 300 for training and 210 for e-learning for FY2021, and we are taking steady steps toward the target.
(1) Number of new contents developed
(Unit： training, video)
FY2021
December
January
February
March
April
May
No. of new contents for On-Site
27
28
22
31
31
28
training
81
109
131
162
193
221
since the beginning of FY
(Progression rate：%)
(27.0%)
(36.3%)
(43.7%)
(54.0%)
(64.3%)
(73.7%)
No. of new contents for e-learning
14
19
30
17
16
16
since the beginning of FY
48
67
97
114
130
146
(Progression rate：%)
(22.9%)
(31.9%)
(46.2%)
(54.3%)
(61.9%)
(69.5%)
◇New training contents released in May (28 trainings)
OA/IT skills
Improvement of motivation
For managers to understand how
11
Overcome the barrier of "habituation" at work and continue
5
Python can improve business efficiency
to grow
Methods of work
Communication
Learn how to work with the spirit of toughness and
2
Create a psychologically safe workplace through good
2
flexibility
communication
Sales
2
Planning skills
2
Learn from the Art of war to build sales strategy
Service Design Workshop
Time management
Promotion of Diversity
For short-time workers to know how to achieve results in a
1
For managers to have good communication skills to avoid
1
limited amount of time
unintentional remarks in the era of diversity
Career
1
For managerial positions
1
Proactive career development
Dispatch assessors for divisional management development
◇New videos released in May (16 videos)
Global diversity
3
Leadership
3
How to face the SDGs and climate change as enterprises
Basic Teamwork - 4 points to increase engagement
Risk Management and Compliance
Managerial positions and management
About the Law for the Elimination of Discrimination
2
How to manage time, team and risk as a playing manager
2
against Persons with Disabilities
Sales
1
Development of Subordinates
1
How to increase the rate of successful contracts
Basic and practical techniques for work guidance
Communicating Skills
Communication
Avoid unconscious bias
1
Create a psychologically safe workplace through good
1
communication with subordinates
Data analysis and IT skills
1
Health Care
1
How to create PowerPoint documents that impress people
Create a dynamic workplace through work engagement
(For reference) KPI (Key Performance Indicators) and Performance Correspondence Chart
Performance
Related KPIs
Monthly performance
・Times of On-Site trainings conducted
(Composition ratio of Sales in FY2020: 50.6%)
・Attendees at Open Seminars
(Composition ratio of Sales in FY2020:24.4%)
・Organizations and users of Leaf
(Composition ratio of Sales in FY2020:13.6%)
・Number of e-learning and videos sold
(Composition ratio of Sales in FY2020:11.4%)
Several months to 6
・Number of registered WEBinsource clients
months
WEBinsource is our entry level product for new customers, who are potential to purchase a variety of our services.
The number of new registrations is an indicator of sales activity and a leading performance indicator for the next few
months to six months.
6 months to
・Number of new contents developed
2 or 3 years
The increase in the number of trainings and e-learning videos and other contents developed will contribute to long-
term growth of the company. It does not realize significant sales immediately, but rather contributes to business
performance six months to two or three years afterwards.
We will keep expanding our businesses in order to adapt to changes in the social environment by offering a wide variety of services such as online training, IT and e-Learning and videos.
The preliminary figures above may differ from the upcoming financial statements. This information is created with the utmost caution, but we do not fully guarantee its accuracy.