Insource : KPI (Key Performance Indicators) Progress Report for May,2022 -Times of On-Site training conducted(133.5%YoY)/Attendees at Open Seminars(134.9%YoY)

In May 2022, due to the increased demand for training, the number of On-Site Training conducted was 1,155 times (133.5% YoY ), of which online training was 385 times (composition ratio:33.3%). The number of attendees at Open Seminars was 6,864 (134.9% YoY), of which online attendees were 5,760 (composition ratio:83.9%). The number of On-Site training increased due to an upward trend in face-to- face training for both public and private sectors, resulting in 290 YoY increase in total, 396 YoY for face- to-face training.

Representative Director, President and CEO (Code number: 6200, Prime Market of the

Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

To Whom It May Concern,

2. IT Services Business

The number of paid subscribers for Leaf (HR support system) reached 488 (+6 MoM) organizations and the

number of its users increased to 1,993,127 (+15,015 MoM). The cumulative number of orders delivered for Stress Check Support Service significantly increased to 392 since the beginning of the fiscal year (+94 YoY) due to an increase in demand for switching from industrial doctors to stress check providers, mainly in small and medium-sized companies.

(1) "Leaf (HR support system)": Total number of paid subscribers (organizations)

(Unit: organization)

FY2021 December January February March April May No. of paid subscribers(organizations) 432 442 450 470 482 488 (MoM) (+6) (+10) (+8) (+20) (+12) (+6) (Changes from end of previous FY ) (+20) (+30) (+38) (+58) (+70) (+76) No. of users 1,848,770 1,873,705 1,914,250 1,932,964 1,978,112 1,993,127 No. of customization 17 24 41 90 99 105 Total no. since the beginning of FY Web conversion service for 134 135 136 151 152 154 appraisal forms (MoM) (+4) (+1) (+1) (+15) (+1) (+2)

*The number of customizations shows the number of organizations that add their own functions when implementing Leaf. *Figures above are calculated at the end of each month.

(2) Stress Check Support Service: Number of orders delivered and orders to be delivered

(Unit: organization)

FY2021 December January February March April May No. of orders delivered (by month) 67 53 74 151 7 5 Cumulative no. of orders delivered 102 155 229 380 387 392 * since the beginning of FY (YoY) (+46) (+55) (+75) (+93) (+95) (+94) No. of orders to be delivered 235 207 149 19 25 39 (By month) (+23) (+26) (+13) (+5) (+3) (▲1)

*Note that after clients' inspection, the actual sales will be counted.

*This service has the highest number of deliveries in March every year.

*The number of new orders received is difficult to correlate with sales, so it will be changed to only the number of orders delivered and the number of orders remaining from October 2021.