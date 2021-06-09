Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Insource Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6200   JP3152670000

INSOURCE CO., LTD.

(6200)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Insource : HR Support System/LMS "Leaf" Urgently Responds to Corona Vaccine Vaccination at Workplace

06/09/2021 | 04:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

To Whom It May Concern,

Company Name:

Representative:

June 9, 2021

Insource Co., Ltd. Takayuki Funahashi

Representative Director, President and CEO (Code number: 6200, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

HR Support System/LMS "Leaf" Urgently Responds to Corona Vaccine Vaccination at Workplace

-Carry out time-consuming vaccination operations on behalf of the company in a single step-

Insource Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to the Company), which supports solving organizational issues by "education" and "IT" is pleased to announce an urgent release of offering an additional low-cost support service on an urgent basis, followed by the recent release of a vaccination operations function for its HR support system/LMS "Leaf."

In response to the implementation of the coronavirus vaccination program at companies and universities with more than 1,000 employees, we have decided to provide an affordable operation service urgently in addition to the vaccination operation functions of "Leaf" which addresses the large-scale organizations.

In a massive vaccination program, a variety of tasks are expected to be concentrated in a short period of time such as distributing vaccination information, accepting applications, distributing and collecting medical questionnaires, collecting vaccination numbers, sending reminders to those who have not submitted vaccination forms, and managing progress. We use "Leaf" to perform these tasks on behalf of our clients, which will enable reducing complicated paperwork and coordination work, and eventually completing large-scale vaccination operations in less time.

Support service for performing vaccination operation

Support service for performing vaccination operation

We will handle all tasks related to vaccination, including vaccination status management 1.Distributing vaccination information of his/her workplace to the target 2.Collecting medical questionnaires

Overview3.Distributing medical examination forms

4.Sending automatic reminder e-mails before the inoculation date 5.Collecting vaccination numbers

6.Sending reminders to those who have not submitted vaccination forms 7.Managing progress

Available from June 10, 2021 (Japan)

PriceSupport service for performing vaccination operation

Service

1.System usage fees198 yen or more/per person (tax included)

2.Administrative support fee option198 yen or more per person(tax included)

3.Option for issuing medical examination forms880,000yen or more

(full set) (tax included)

*Items1,2 above are not always required as they are optional. *Please be noted that management fee may be charged separately.

ReferenceVaccination operations function

https://www.insource.co.jp/resource/pdf/ir/21060702.pdfImage of vaccination operations functions (Japanese)

Check the application status and

Apply at the click of a button

choose the date of vaccination

Over view

1.Select a date from the list of possible dates to apply (application closes at capacity, cancellation waiting function available)

2.Submit medical questionnaire (can be submitted as an attached file) 3.Automatic issuance of medical checkup sheet

4.Automatic reminder e-mail before the checkup date 5.Collect vaccination numbers

Available from June 10, 2021 (Japan).

Servi

Existing Leaf customers will be provided free of charge, and new customers will be provided with no

ce

initial cost and only a monthly fee based on the period of use.

The service can be provided in as short as 3 business days after application.

"Leaf" will continue to make efforts to further expand its functions and services, and we look forward to your continued support.

END

Inquiries Insource Co., Ltd. https://www.insource.co.jp/index.html

(For media interviews / PR /

Send an email at

Service)

CEO Office (PIC: Ando & Ishiwata)

info_ir@insource.co.jp

Disclaimer

Insource Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 08:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INSOURCE CO., LTD.
04:43aINSOURCE  : HR Support System/LMS "Leaf" Urgently Responds to Corona Vaccine Vac..
PU
06/07INSOURCE  : HR Support System/LMS "Leaf" Urgently Responds to Corona Vaccine Vac..
PU
05/31INSOURCE  : KPI (Key Performance Indicators) Progress Report for May, 2021
PU
05/06Insource Raises Earnings Forecast for FY20; Shares Surge 11%
MT
05/06INSOURCE  : KPI (Key Performance Indicators) Progress Report for April, 2021
PU
05/06INSOURCE  : 1H FY20 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
05/06NOTICE : Revision of FY20 (Full-Year) Consolidated Financial Forecast
PU
04/13Insource Ranked as High-Growth Company in FT, Nikkei Survey
MT
04/12INSOURCE  : selected as an “High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021”..
PU
04/07Insource Wins Bid for ICT Training for Tokyo Government Officials
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 917 M 72,4 M 72,4 M
Net income 2021 1 645 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,9x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 88 344 M 807 M 807 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,44x
Nbr of Employees 321
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart INSOURCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Insource Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSOURCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3 150,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 110,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takayuki Funahashi President & Representative Director
Toshi Tanaka Manager-Information Technology Service Business
Kei Takahara Operations Manager & Head-Internal Audit
Shigeo Fujimoto Director & Manager-Group Business Administration
Norio Kanbayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSOURCE CO., LTD.25.66%807
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.00%26 229
CAE INC.9.44%9 365
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED11.13%4 840
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.85%4 543
AFYA LIMITED3.04%2 428