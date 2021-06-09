Insource : HR Support System/LMS "Leaf" Urgently Responds to Corona Vaccine Vaccination at Workplace

Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

HR Support System/LMS "Leaf" Urgently Responds to Corona Vaccine Vaccination at Workplace

-Carry out time-consuming vaccination operations on behalf of the company in a single step-

Insource Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to the Company), which supports solving organizational issues by "education" and "IT" is pleased to announce an urgent release of offering an additional low-cost support service on an urgent basis, followed by the recent release of a vaccination operations function for its HR support system/LMS "Leaf."

In response to the implementation of the coronavirus vaccination program at companies and universities with more than 1,000 employees, we have decided to provide an affordable operation service urgently in addition to the vaccination operation functions of "Leaf" which addresses the large-scale organizations.

In a massive vaccination program, a variety of tasks are expected to be concentrated in a short period of time such as distributing vaccination information, accepting applications, distributing and collecting medical questionnaires, collecting vaccination numbers, sending reminders to those who have not submitted vaccination forms, and managing progress. We use "Leaf" to perform these tasks on behalf of our clients, which will enable reducing complicated paperwork and coordination work, and eventually completing large-scale vaccination operations in less time.

＜Support service for performing vaccination operation＞

We will handle all tasks related to vaccination, including vaccination status management 1.Distributing vaccination information of his/her workplace to the target 2.Collecting medical questionnaires

Overview3.Distributing medical examination forms

4.Sending automatic reminder e-mails before the inoculation date 5.Collecting vaccination numbers

6.Sending reminders to those who have not submitted vaccination forms 7.Managing progress

Available from June 10, 2021 (Japan)

Price：Support service for performing vaccination operation