Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Insource Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6200   JP3152670000

INSOURCE CO., LTD.

(6200)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Insource : Notice Acquisition of Shares of Marineroad Inc. (New Subsidiary)

07/01/2021 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the

Japanese original for reference purposes only.

July 1, 2021

To Whom It May Concern,

Company Name:

Insource Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Takayuki Funahashi

Representative Director, President and CEO

(Code number: 6200, First Section of the Tokyo

Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Shigeo Fujimoto

Director, Executive Officer, CFO

(Corporate Management Department)

(TEL. 03-5577-2283)

Notice: Acquisition of Shares of Marineroad Inc. (New Subsidiary)

Insource Co., Ltd. hereby announces that its Board of Directors has resolved at a meeting held today to acquire shares of Marineroad Inc. ("Marineroad") as of July 1, 2021.

1. Reason for the acquisition of shares

Our company has developed more than 30,000 clients by utilizing IT for business processes, creating a database of all information generated, and using it for web marketing.

Marineroad has an excellent performance in solving issues such as recruitment, customer-attracting support, and user experience improvement, through web promotion and website creation.

By combining Marineroad's high level of web promotion capabilities and development knowledge with our web marketing, contents, and strong client base, we will be able to strengthen our web marketing and provide new services, and we expect significant synergy effects. Therefore, we have decided to acquire the shares, believing that it will contribute to the future expansion of our group's business.

2. Overview of the subsidiary to be acquired (Marineroad Inc.)

(1)

Name

Marineroad Inc.

(2)

Address

Yoshida Building 8F, 3-1-12 Higashi Shukugo, Utsunomiya-shi, Tochigi

(3)

Name and title of

Toshiaki Oohashi

representative

Representative Director and President

(4)

Description of business

Web promotion, website creation, system development, online store

creation

(5)

Capital amount

19 million yen

(6)

Date of establishment

August, 1999

(7)

Major shareholders and

Not disclosed due to the agreement between parties.

percentage of shares held

Capital relationship

None

(8)

Relationship with Insource

Personnel relationship

None

Business relationship

None

3. Overview of the counterparty to the share acquisition

(1)

Name

2 individuals in Japan.

Not further disclosed due to the agreement between parties.

(2)

Address

(3)

Relationship with Insource

No personnel and business relationship. Not a related party.

4. Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition price and status of shares held before and after the acquisition

(1)

Number of shares held before

0

the change

(Number of voting rights: 0, Shareholding ratio: 0%)

(2)

Number of shares acquired

380 shares

(Number of voting rights: 380)

(3)

Number of shares held after

380 shares

the change

(Number of voting rights: 380, Shareholding ratio: 100%)

Not disclosed due to the agreement between parties, but it is determined

(4)

Acquisition price

based on valuations where goodwill values are incorporated into the

market price net asset method. The amount is less than 15% of Insource's

net assets.

5. Schedule

  1. Date of resolution by

the Board of Directors

July 1, 2021

(2)

Date of contract execution

July 1, 2021

(3)

Date of share transfer

July 1, 2021

6. Future outlook

The impact on the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021 will be minor, but we believe that it will contribute to the continued improvement of our corporate value in the medium to long term.

We will promptly disclose any information that should be announced in the future.

END

Disclaimer

Insource Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INSOURCE CO., LTD.
03:03aINSOURCE  : Notice Personnel Changes of Director and Executive Officers
PU
03:03aINSOURCE  : Notice Acquisition of Shares of Marineroad Inc. (New Subsidiary)
PU
06/30INSOURCE  : KPI (Key Performance Indicators) Progress Report for June, 2021
PU
06/27Insource Opens New Sales Office in Shizuoka
MT
06/25INSOURCE  : Announces Establishment of Shizuoka Office
PU
06/24Insource to Upgrade HR Support System Leaf to Include E-Learning Functions, S..
MT
06/23INSOURCE  : announces “Leaf” (HR support system, LMS) upgrade in Sep..
PU
06/21Insource Partners With i-Learning to Boost IT Training Course Offering
MT
06/18INSOURCE  : have partnered with i-Learning Co., Ltd.,- Further enhancing the cur..
PU
06/09INSOURCE  : HR Support System/LMS "Leaf" Urgently Responds to Corona Vaccine Vac..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 917 M 71,2 M 71,2 M
Net income 2021 1 645 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 61,3x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 100 B 905 M 903 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 321
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart INSOURCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Insource Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSOURCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 399,00 JPY
Average target price 3 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Funahashi President & Representative Director
Toshi Tanaka Manager-Information Technology Service Business
Kei Takahara Operations Manager & Head-Internal Audit
Shigeo Fujimoto Director & Manager-Group Business Administration
Norio Kanbayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSOURCE CO., LTD.40.87%906
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-40.54%20 463
CAE INC.7.77%9 306
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED23.63%5 285
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.55%4 073
AFYA LIMITED1.90%2 496