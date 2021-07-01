Insource : Notice Acquisition of Shares of Marineroad Inc. (New Subsidiary)
07/01/2021 | 03:03am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the
Japanese original for reference purposes only.
July 1, 2021
To Whom It May Concern,
Company Name:
Insource Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Takayuki Funahashi
Representative Director, President and CEO
(Code number: 6200, First Section of the Tokyo
Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Shigeo Fujimoto
Director, Executive Officer, CFO
(Corporate Management Department)
(TEL. 03-5577-2283)
Notice: Acquisition of Shares of Marineroad Inc. (New Subsidiary)
Insource Co., Ltd. hereby announces that its Board of Directors has resolved at a meeting held today to acquire shares of Marineroad Inc. ("Marineroad") as of July 1, 2021.
1. Reason for the acquisition of shares
Our company has developed more than 30,000 clients by utilizing IT for business processes, creating a database of all information generated, and using it for web marketing.
Marineroad has an excellent performance in solving issues such as recruitment, customer-attracting support, and user experience improvement, through web promotion and website creation.
By combining Marineroad's high level of web promotion capabilities and development knowledge with our web marketing, contents, and strong client base, we will be able to strengthen our web marketing and provide new services, and we expect significant synergy effects. Therefore, we have decided to acquire the shares, believing that it will contribute to the future expansion of our group's business.
2. Overview of the subsidiary to be acquired (Marineroad Inc.)
(1)
Name
Marineroad Inc.
(2)
Address
Yoshida Building 8F, 3-1-12 Higashi Shukugo, Utsunomiya-shi, Tochigi
(3)
Name and title of
Toshiaki Oohashi
representative
Representative Director and President
(4)
Description of business
Web promotion, website creation, system development, online store
creation
(5)
Capital amount
19 million yen
(6)
Date of establishment
August, 1999
(7)
Major shareholders and
Not disclosed due to the agreement between parties.
percentage of shares held
Capital relationship
None
(8)
Relationship with Insource
Personnel relationship
None
Business relationship
None
3. Overview of the counterparty to the share acquisition
(1)
Name
2 individuals in Japan.
Not further disclosed due to the agreement between parties.
(2)
Address
(3)
Relationship with Insource
No personnel and business relationship. Not a related party.
4. Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition price and status of shares held before and after the acquisition
(1)
Number of shares held before
0
the change
(Number of voting rights: 0, Shareholding ratio: 0%)
(2)
Number of shares acquired
380 shares
(Number of voting rights: 380)
(3)
Number of shares held after
380 shares
the change
(Number of voting rights: 380, Shareholding ratio: 100%)
Not disclosed due to the agreement between parties, but it is determined
(4)
Acquisition price
based on valuations where goodwill values are incorporated into the
market price net asset method. The amount is less than 15% of Insource's
net assets.
5. Schedule
Date of resolution by
the Board of Directors
July 1, 2021
(2)
Date of contract execution
July 1, 2021
(3)
Date of share transfer
July 1, 2021
6. Future outlook
The impact on the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021 will be minor, but we believe that it will contribute to the continued improvement of our corporate value in the medium to long term.
We will promptly disclose any information that should be announced in the future.