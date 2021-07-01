Insource : Notice Acquisition of Shares of Marineroad Inc. (New Subsidiary)

Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the

Japanese original for reference purposes only.

July 1, 2021

To Whom It May Concern,

Company Name: Insource Co., Ltd. Representative: Takayuki Funahashi Representative Director, President and CEO (Code number: 6200, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Shigeo Fujimoto Director, Executive Officer, CFO (Corporate Management Department) (TEL. 03-5577-2283)

Notice: Acquisition of Shares of Marineroad Inc. (New Subsidiary)

Insource Co., Ltd. hereby announces that its Board of Directors has resolved at a meeting held today to acquire shares of Marineroad Inc. ("Marineroad") as of July 1, 2021.

1. Reason for the acquisition of shares

Our company has developed more than 30,000 clients by utilizing IT for business processes, creating a database of all information generated, and using it for web marketing.

Marineroad has an excellent performance in solving issues such as recruitment, customer-attracting support, and user experience improvement, through web promotion and website creation.

By combining Marineroad's high level of web promotion capabilities and development knowledge with our web marketing, contents, and strong client base, we will be able to strengthen our web marketing and provide new services, and we expect significant synergy effects. Therefore, we have decided to acquire the shares, believing that it will contribute to the future expansion of our group's business.

2. Overview of the subsidiary to be acquired (Marineroad Inc.)