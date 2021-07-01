Log in
Insource : Notice Personnel Changes of Director and Executive Officers

07/01/2021
Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the

Japanese original for reference purposes only.

July 1, 2021

To Whom It May Concern,

Company Name:

Insource Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Takayuki Funahashi

Representative Director, President and CEO

(Code number: 6200, First Section of the Tokyo

Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Shigeo Fujimoto

Director, Executive Officer, CFO

(Corporate Management Department)

(TEL. 03-5577-2283)

Notice: Personnel Changes of Director and Executive Officers

Insource Co., Ltd. hereby announces that the Board of Directors has resolved at a meeting held today to make the following personnel changes to its Director and Executive Officers, effective July 1, 2021.

(Note: Changes are underlined.)

Name

New Title

Current Title

Takayuki

Representative Director, President and

Representative Director, President and

Chief Executive Officer

Funahashi

Chief Executive Officer

Director of Marineroad Inc.

Tomoyuki

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Vice Manager of Sales Management Office

Kaeriyama

Vice Manager of Sales Management Office

Director of Marineroad Inc.

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Shun Tanaka

Manager of IT Service Department

Manager of IT Service Department

Director of Marineroad Inc.

END

Disclaimer

Insource Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
