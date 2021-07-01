Insource : Notice Personnel Changes of Director and Executive Officers

Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the
Japanese original for reference purposes only.
July 1, 2021
To Whom It May Concern,
|
Company Name:
|
Insource Co., Ltd.
|
Representative:
|
Takayuki Funahashi
|
|
Representative Director, President and CEO
|
|
(Code number: 6200, First Section of the Tokyo
|
|
Stock Exchange)
|
Contact:
|
Shigeo Fujimoto
|
|
Director, Executive Officer, CFO
|
|
(Corporate Management Department)
|
|
(TEL. 03-5577-2283)
Notice: Personnel Changes of Director and Executive Officers
Insource Co., Ltd. hereby announces that the Board of Directors has resolved at a meeting held today to make the following personnel changes to its Director and Executive Officers, effective July 1, 2021.
|
|
|
(Note: Changes are underlined.)
|
Name
|
New Title
|
Current Title
|
|
|
|
Takayuki
|
Representative Director, President and
|
Representative Director, President and
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Funahashi
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Director of Marineroad Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tomoyuki
|
Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
Vice Manager of Sales Management Office
|
Kaeriyama
|
Vice Manager of Sales Management Office
|
Director of Marineroad Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
Shun Tanaka
|
Manager of IT Service Department
|
Manager of IT Service Department
|
|
Director of Marineroad Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
END
Disclaimer
Insource Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:02:02 UTC.