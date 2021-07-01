Insource : Notice Personnel Changes of Director and Executive Officers

Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the

Japanese original for reference purposes only.

July 1, 2021

To Whom It May Concern,

Company Name: Insource Co., Ltd. Representative: Takayuki Funahashi Representative Director, President and CEO (Code number: 6200, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Shigeo Fujimoto Director, Executive Officer, CFO (Corporate Management Department) (TEL. 03-5577-2283)

Notice: Personnel Changes of Director and Executive Officers

Insource Co., Ltd. hereby announces that the Board of Directors has resolved at a meeting held today to make the following personnel changes to its Director and Executive Officers, effective July 1, 2021.