Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the

Japanese original for reference purposes only.

June 23, 2021

To Whom It May Concern,

Company Name: Insource Co., Ltd. Representative: Takayuki Funahashi Representative Director, President and CEO (Code number: 6200, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Insource announces "Leaf" (HR support system, LMS) upgrade in September, 2021

Five new functions will be added, such as further reduction of workload for HR and payroll

administration, and automatic subtitle generation in four languages -

Insource Co., Ltd., which supports solving organizational issues by "education" and "IT", is pleased to announce that "Leaf" (HR support system, LMS*) will be upgraded in September, 2021.

*LMS (Learning Management System): The system required for managing e-Learning

As the number of Leaf users has increased, we have kept receiving a wide variety of requests from our clients. In addition to creating a comfortable environment that does not degrade the quality of our clients' in-house training, we will continue to provide innovative educational DX that goes one step further by upgrading Leaf.

The followings are some specific features and services that will be implemented in the September, 2021 upgrade.

■ Functions that will be upgraded in September, 2021 *Contents and function names are subject to change.