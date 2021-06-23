Insource : announces “Leaf” (HR support system, LMS) upgrade in September, 2021
June 23, 2021
Insource announces "Leaf" (HR support system, LMS) upgrade in September, 2021
Five new functions will be added, such as further reduction of workload for HR and payroll
administration, and automatic subtitle generation in four languages -
Insource Co., Ltd., which supports solving organizational issues by "education" and "IT", is pleased to announce that "Leaf" (HR support system, LMS*) will be upgraded in September, 2021.
*LMS (Learning Management System): The system required for managing e-Learning
As the number of Leaf users has increased, we have kept receiving a wide variety of requests from our clients. In addition to creating a comfortable environment that does not degrade the quality of our clients' in-house training, we will continue to provide innovative educational DX that goes one step further by upgrading Leaf.
The followings are some specific features and services that will be implemented in the September, 2021 upgrade.
■ Functions that will be upgraded in September, 2021 *Contents and function names are subject to change.
Function Names
Description
This is a spin-off version of Leaf that specializes in e-Learning functions.
1
Leaf Lightning
With multi-device support, users can easily start e-Learning by simply
registering the necessary information.
A system that can be linked to Leaf to support complicated HR tasks such as
2
Leaf Light
managing employees' information. It supports the procedures at the time of
Management
hiring and retirement, managing transportation costs and year-end tax
adjustment, which will lead to reduction of work-errors and workload.
This is a portal-site for Leaf administrators. We will provide useful
3
Leaf Greens
information such as methods for improving educational effectiveness and
efficiency with Leaf, and useful ways to use Leaf that are not yet widely
known.
When video materials containing audio are stored in Leaf, subtitles in
4
Leaf Translator
Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean will be automatically generated and
played back. Attendees can choose one from four languages to play the video
materials with subtitles.
Release of API
This facilitates mutual linkage between the client's current HR payroll
- For automatic
system or groupware (personnel information such as employee's department
5
connection between
and grade) and information in Leaf (education, qualification, and evaluation
Leaf and the client's
information).
HR system
Leaf is a system that combines various functions such as LMS with labor-saving administration and management of human resources and education. In particular, the value of LMS is now shifting from the level of "how to conduct e-Learning without inconvenience" to "how to provide the most suitable training for diverse human resources". Leaf, provided by Insource, has always been at the forefront of this trend.
We will continue to pursue the usability of our human resource support system LMS "Leaf" and make efforts to expand its functions in response to the trends of the current world.