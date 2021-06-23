Log in
    6200   JP3152670000

INSOURCE CO., LTD.

(6200)
  Report
Insource : announces “Leaf” (HR support system, LMS) upgrade in September, 2021

06/23/2021 | 02:33am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the

Japanese original for reference purposes only.

June 23, 2021

To Whom It May Concern,

Company Name:

Insource Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Takayuki Funahashi

Representative Director, President and CEO

(Code number: 6200, First Section of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Insource announces "Leaf" (HR support system, LMS) upgrade in September, 2021

  • Five new functions will be added, such as further reduction of workload for HR and payroll

administration, and automatic subtitle generation in four languages -

Insource Co., Ltd., which supports solving organizational issues by "education" and "IT", is pleased to announce that "Leaf" (HR support system, LMS*) will be upgraded in September, 2021.

*LMS (Learning Management System): The system required for managing e-Learning

As the number of Leaf users has increased, we have kept receiving a wide variety of requests from our clients. In addition to creating a comfortable environment that does not degrade the quality of our clients' in-house training, we will continue to provide innovative educational DX that goes one step further by upgrading Leaf.

The followings are some specific features and services that will be implemented in the September, 2021 upgrade.

Functions that will be upgraded in September, 2021 *Contents and function names are subject to change.

Function Names

Description

This is a spin-off version of Leaf that specializes in e-Learning functions.

1

Leaf Lightning

With multi-device support, users can easily start e-Learning by simply

registering the necessary information.

A system that can be linked to Leaf to support complicated HR tasks such as

2

Leaf Light

managing employees' information. It supports the procedures at the time of

Management

hiring and retirement, managing transportation costs and year-end tax

adjustment, which will lead to reduction of work-errors and workload.

This is a portal-site for Leaf administrators. We will provide useful

3

Leaf Greens

information such as methods for improving educational effectiveness and

efficiency with Leaf, and useful ways to use Leaf that are not yet widely

known.

When video materials containing audio are stored in Leaf, subtitles in

4

Leaf Translator

Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean will be automatically generated and

played back. Attendees can choose one from four languages to play the video

materials with subtitles.

Release of API

This facilitates mutual linkage between the client's current HR payroll

- For automatic

system or groupware (personnel information such as employee's department

5

connection between

and grade) and information in Leaf (education, qualification, and evaluation

Leaf and the client's

information).

HR system

Leaf is a system that combines various functions such as LMS with labor-saving administration and management of human resources and education. In particular, the value of LMS is now shifting from the level of "how to conduct e-Learning without inconvenience" to "how to provide the most suitable training for diverse human resources". Leaf, provided by Insource, has always been at the forefront of this trend.

We will continue to pursue the usability of our human resource support system LMS "Leaf" and make efforts to expand its functions in response to the trends of the current world.

END

Inquiries Insource Co., Ltd. https://www.insource.co.jp/en/ir/index.html

(For media interviews / PR /

Send an email at

Service)

CEO Office (PIC: Ando & Ishiwata)

info_ir@insource.co.jp

Disclaimer

Insource Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
