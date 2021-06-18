Insource : have partnered with i-Learning Co., Ltd.,- Further enhancing the current line-up of more than 1,400 IT Training

Representative Director, President and CEO (Code number: 6200, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Insource have partnered with i-Learning Co., Ltd., adding another 223 kinds of IT Training Line-up

Further enhancing the current line-up of more than 1,400 IT Training

Insource Co., Ltd., which supports solving organizational problems with training and IT, and Insource Digital Academy Corporation (Insource's 100% subsidiary) are pleased to announce that we have added another 223 kinds of IT training by partnering with i-Learning Co., Ltd.

In order to meet the demands from our clients, Insource Group are now offering a wide range of IT-related training, and our current line-up is more than 1,400. We have partnered with i-Learning Co., Ltd. this time to strengthen the IT skills line-up further, and are going to offer 223 kinds of IT training (online training and e-Learning courses) newly.

・i-Learning Training Service (in Japanese) https://www.insource.co.jp/insource-i-learning.html

