Insource : have partnered with i-Learning Co., Ltd.,- Further enhancing the current line-up of more than 1,400 IT Training

06/18/2021 | 02:33am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only.
June 18, 2021
Insource Co., Ltd. Takayuki Funahashi
Representative Director, President and CEO (Code number: 6200, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Insource have partnered with i-Learning Co., Ltd., adding another 223 kinds of IT Training Line-up
Further enhancing the current line-up of more than 1,400 IT Training
Insource Co., Ltd., which supports solving organizational problems with training and IT, and Insource Digital Academy Corporation (Insource's 100% subsidiary) are pleased to announce that we have added another 223 kinds of IT training by partnering with i-Learning Co., Ltd.
In order to meet the demands from our clients, Insource Group are now offering a wide range of IT-related training, and our current line-up is more than 1,400. We have partnered with i-Learning Co., Ltd. this time to strengthen the IT skills line-up further, and are going to offer 223 kinds of IT training (online training and e-Learning courses) newly.
i-Learning Corporation, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in February 2020, has been offering consulting as well as training services such as business skills, IT skills and IBM products, including development of human resources to promote DX, in order to support the development of corporate human resources comprehensively.