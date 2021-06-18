Log in
    6200   JP3152670000

INSOURCE CO., LTD.

(6200)
  Report
Insource : have partnered with i-Learning Co., Ltd.,- Further enhancing the current line-up of more than 1,400 IT Training

06/18/2021 | 02:33am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

To Whom It May Concern,

Company Name:

Representative:

June 18, 2021

Insource Co., Ltd. Takayuki Funahashi

Representative Director, President and CEO (Code number: 6200, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Insource have partnered with i-Learning Co., Ltd., adding another 223 kinds of IT Training Line-up

  • Further enhancing the current line-up of more than 1,400 IT Training

Insource Co., Ltd., which supports solving organizational problems with training and IT, and Insource Digital Academy Corporation (Insource's 100% subsidiary) are pleased to announce that we have added another 223 kinds of IT training by partnering with i-Learning Co., Ltd.

In order to meet the demands from our clients, Insource Group are now offering a wide range of IT-related training, and our current line-up is more than 1,400. We have partnered with i-Learning Co., Ltd. this time to strengthen the IT skills line-up further, and are going to offer 223 kinds of IT training (online training and e-Learning courses) newly.

i-Learning Training Service (in Japanese) https://www.insource.co.jp/insource-i-learning.html

Service

Training

44 Courses: Development of Human Resources to Promote DX

Details

Based on "DX Innovator", "DX Executor", "DX Developer" and "Supporter", defined by

(examples)

i-Learning, a wide range of training services are offered to develop each human resource.

(Example) For beginners in Low-Code Development

Course fee: 27,500 yenTax included

This course is intended for those who want an overview of low-code development. This course

provides an overview of low-code development, as well as an understanding of the functions and

operating environment of low-code development tools, through hands-on experience using a

typical low-code development tool (GeneXus).

16 Courses: Project Management Field

We will also expand the project management field that we are focusing on. We offer a line-up that

meets a wide variety of needs such courses as "Basics", "Advanced" and "Training for Users

(Organizations)".

ExamplePreparation Course for PMP(R) Certification Exam

Course Fee214,500 yen (Tax included)

This is an intensive 5-day course where attendees learn the knowledge to obtain PMP®

certification.

This course refers to PMBOK® Guide (6th edition).

This course is certified by PMI® and covers 35 hours of study time, which is a requirement for the PMP® exam.

i-Learning Co., Ltd.

https://www.i-learning.jp/company/index_e.html

i-Learning Corporation, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in February 2020, has been offering consulting as well as training services such as business skills, IT skills and IBM products, including development of human resources to promote DX, in order to support the development of corporate human resources comprehensively.

END

Inquiries Insource Co., Ltd. https://www.insource.co.jp/en/ir/index.html

(For media interviews / PR /

Send an email at

Service)

CEO Office (PIC: Ando & Ishiwata)

info_ir@insource.co.jp

Disclaimer

Insource Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 06:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
