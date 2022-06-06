Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Insource Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6200   JP3152670000

INSOURCE CO., LTD.

(6200)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/06 02:00:00 am EDT
2210.00 JPY   -0.50%
04:32aNOTICE : Personnel Changes in Executive Officer
PU
06/02Insource Fully Acquires Technical Support Company BAS
MT
06/01Insource Co., Ltd. acquired BAS Corporation on June 1, 2022.
CI
Notice: Personnel Changes in Executive Officer

06/06/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the

Japanese original for reference purposes only.

June 6, 2022

To Whom It May Concern,

Company Name:

Insource Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Takayuki Funahashi

Representative Director, President and CEO

(Code number: 6200, Prime Market of the Tokyo

Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Shigeo Fujimoto

Director, Executive Officer, CFO

(Corporate Management Department)

TEL.+81-(0)3-5577-2283

Notice: Personnel Changes in Executive Officer

Insource Co. Ltd. ( the "Company") hereby announces that at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today, it has resolved to make the following personnel changes, effective June 6, 2022.

This decision was officially made at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on the same day at BAS Corporation.

Effective June 6, 2022.

(Note: Changes are underlined)

Name

New Duties

Current Duties

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Manager of IT Service Department

Manager of IT Service Department

Shun Tanaka

Director of Insource Marketing Design

Director of Insource Marketing Design

Corporation

Corporation

Director of BAS Corporation

[For reference] List of Directors of BAS Corporation as of June 6, 2022

Duties

Name

Concurrent position

Representative Director and President

Masao Moritani

-

Representative Director, President of

Director

Shinichi Sugiyama

Insource Digital Academy Corporation

Representative Director, President of

MIRAISOUZOU & COMPANY, Inc.

Executive Officer of Insource Co., Ltd.

Director

Shun Tanaka

Director of Insource Marketing Design

Corporation

Director

Rie Imasaka

-

* On June 1, 2022, the Company acquired shares of BAS Corporation and made it a consolidated subsidiary.

END

Disclaimer

Insource Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 08:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
