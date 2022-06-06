|
Notice: Personnel Changes in Executive Officer
June 6, 2022
Insource Co. Ltd. ( the "Company") hereby announces that at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today, it has resolved to make the following personnel changes, effective June 6, 2022.
This decision was officially made at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on the same day at BAS Corporation.
Effective June 6, 2022.
(Note: Changes are underlined)
Name
New Duties
Current Duties
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Manager of IT Service Department
Manager of IT Service Department
Shun Tanaka
Director of Insource Marketing Design
Director of Insource Marketing Design
Corporation
Director of BAS Corporation
[For reference] List of Directors of BAS Corporation as of June 6, 2022
Duties
Name
Concurrent position
Representative Director and President
Masao Moritani
-
Representative Director, President of
Director
Shinichi Sugiyama
Insource Digital Academy Corporation
Representative Director, President of
MIRAISOUZOU & COMPANY, Inc.
Executive Officer of Insource Co., Ltd.
Director
Shun Tanaka
Director of Insource Marketing Design
Corporation
Director
Rie Imasaka
-
* On June 1, 2022, the Company acquired shares of BAS Corporation and made it a consolidated subsidiary.
