June 6, 2022

Company Name: Insource Co., Ltd. Representative: Takayuki Funahashi Representative Director, President and CEO (Code number: 6200, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice: Personnel Changes in Executive Officer

Insource Co. Ltd. ( the "Company") hereby announces that at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today, it has resolved to make the following personnel changes, effective June 6, 2022.

This decision was officially made at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on the same day at BAS Corporation.

Effective June 6, 2022. (Note: Changes are underlined) Name New Duties Current Duties Executive Officer Executive Officer Manager of IT Service Department Manager of IT Service Department Shun Tanaka Director of Insource Marketing Design Director of Insource Marketing Design Corporation Corporation Director of BAS Corporation [For reference] List of Directors of BAS Corporation as of June 6, 2022 Duties Name Concurrent position Representative Director and President Masao Moritani - Representative Director, President of Director Shinichi Sugiyama Insource Digital Academy Corporation Representative Director, President of MIRAISOUZOU & COMPANY, Inc. Executive Officer of Insource Co., Ltd. Director Shun Tanaka Director of Insource Marketing Design Corporation Director Rie Imasaka -

* On June 1, 2022, the Company acquired shares of BAS Corporation and made it a consolidated subsidiary.