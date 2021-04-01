Notice: Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Share Compensation
04/01/2021 | 04:32am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the
Japanese original for reference purposes only.
April 1, 2021
To Whom It May Concern,
Company Name:
Insource Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Takayuki Funahashi
Representative Director, President and CEO
(Code number: 6200, First Section of the Tokyo
Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Shigeo Fujimoto
Director, Executive Officer, CFO
(Corporate Management Department)
(TEL.03-5577-2283)
Notice: Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares
as Restricted Share Compensation
Insource Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") here by announces today as below that the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted share compensation were completed, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 25, 2021, and that the number of shares to be disposed of has been changed from the originally planned number due to partial forfeiture. For details of this matter, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares as Share Compensation with Restricted Share Ownership to Employees of Insource Co., Ltd. and Directors and Employees of Its Subsidiaries" dated January 25, 2021.
1. Changes in the Outline of the Disposal of Treasury Shares (changes are underlined)
After Changes
Before Changes
(1)
Disposal Date
April 1, 2021
April 1, 2021
Class and
(2)
Number of
Common shares of the Company:
Common shares of the Company:
Shares to Be
227,500 shares
240,900 shares
Disposed of
(3)
Disposal Amount
1,892 yen per share
1,892 yen per share
(4)
Total Disposal
430,430,000 yen
455,782,800 yen
Amount
Employees of the Company: 209,100
Employees of the Company: 218,600
Grantees of
shares to be allotted to 285 persons
shares to be allotted to 304 persons
Shares and
(5)
Number thereof,
Directors of its Subsidiaries: 7,300 shares
Directors of its Subsidiaries: 7,300 shares
Number of
to be allotted to 3 persons
to be allotted to 3 persons
Shares to be
Disposed of
Employees of its Subsidiaries: 11,100
Employees of its Subsidiaries: 15,000
shares to be allotted to 22 persons
shares to be allotted to 30 persons
With regard to this disposal of treasury
With regard to this disposal of treasury
(6)
Others
shares, the Company has submitted an
shares, the Company has submitted an
extraordinary report under the Financial
extraordinary report under the Financial
Instruments and Exchange Act.
Instruments and Exchange Act.
2. Reasons for change
The difference between the planned and actual number of the Grantees and shares to be disposed of is due to the fact that a total of 27 persons who were scheduled to dispose of treasury shares at the time of the decision to dispose of treasury shares declined the allotment, resulting in forfeiture.
3. Future Prospects
There is no change in the forecast of performance results for FY20 due to this matter.