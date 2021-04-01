Log in
Notice: Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Share Compensation

04/01/2021 | 04:32am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the

Japanese original for reference purposes only.

April 1, 2021

To Whom It May Concern,

Company Name:

Insource Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Takayuki Funahashi

Representative Director, President and CEO

(Code number: 6200, First Section of the Tokyo

Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Shigeo Fujimoto

Director, Executive Officer, CFO

(Corporate Management Department)

(TEL.03-5577-2283)

Notice: Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares

as Restricted Share Compensation

Insource Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") here by announces today as below that the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted share compensation were completed, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 25, 2021, and that the number of shares to be disposed of has been changed from the originally planned number due to partial forfeiture. For details of this matter, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares as Share Compensation with Restricted Share Ownership to Employees of Insource Co., Ltd. and Directors and Employees of Its Subsidiaries" dated January 25, 2021.

1. Changes in the Outline of the Disposal of Treasury Shares (changes are underlined)

After Changes

Before Changes

(1)

Disposal Date

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Class and

(2)

Number of

Common shares of the Company:

Common shares of the Company:

Shares to Be

227,500 shares

240,900 shares

Disposed of

(3)

Disposal Amount

1,892 yen per share

1,892 yen per share

(4)

Total Disposal

430,430,000 yen

455,782,800 yen

Amount

Employees of the Company: 209,100

Employees of the Company: 218,600

Grantees of

shares to be allotted to 285 persons

shares to be allotted to 304 persons

Shares and

(5)

Number thereof,

Directors of its Subsidiaries: 7,300 shares

Directors of its Subsidiaries: 7,300 shares

Number of

to be allotted to 3 persons

to be allotted to 3 persons

Shares to be

Disposed of

Employees of its Subsidiaries: 11,100

Employees of its Subsidiaries: 15,000

shares to be allotted to 22 persons

shares to be allotted to 30 persons

With regard to this disposal of treasury

With regard to this disposal of treasury

(6)

Others

shares, the Company has submitted an

shares, the Company has submitted an

extraordinary report under the Financial

extraordinary report under the Financial

Instruments and Exchange Act.

Instruments and Exchange Act.

2. Reasons for change

The difference between the planned and actual number of the Grantees and shares to be disposed of is due to the fact that a total of 27 persons who were scheduled to dispose of treasury shares at the time of the decision to dispose of treasury shares declined the allotment, resulting in forfeiture.

3. Future Prospects

There is no change in the forecast of performance results for FY20 due to this matter.

END

Disclaimer

Insource Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
