Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the

Japanese original for reference purposes only.

April 1, 2021

To Whom It May Concern, Company Name: Insource Co., Ltd. Representative: Takayuki Funahashi Representative Director, President and CEO (Code number: 6200, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Shigeo Fujimoto Director, Executive Officer, CFO (Corporate Management Department) (TEL.03-5577-2283)

Notice: Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares

as Restricted Share Compensation

Insource Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") here by announces today as below that the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted share compensation were completed, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 25, 2021, and that the number of shares to be disposed of has been changed from the originally planned number due to partial forfeiture. For details of this matter, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares as Share Compensation with Restricted Share Ownership to Employees of Insource Co., Ltd. and Directors and Employees of Its Subsidiaries" dated January 25, 2021.

1. Changes in the Outline of the Disposal of Treasury Shares (changes are underlined)