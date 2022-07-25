Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Insource Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6200   JP3152670000

INSOURCE CO., LTD.

(6200)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-25 am EDT
2300.00 JPY   -3.16%
04:24aINSOURCE : Announces Establishment of Sustainability Committee
PU
04:24aNOTICE : Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Full FY21
PU
04:24aINSOURCE : 3Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice: Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Full FY21

07/25/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the

Japanese original for reference purposes only.

July 25, 2022

To Whom It May Concern,

Company Name:

Insource Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Takayuki Funahashi

Representative Director, President and CEO

(Code number: 6200, Prime Market of the Tokyo

Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Shigeo Fujimoto

Director, Executive Officer, CFO

(Corporate Management Department)

(TEL. +81-(0)3-5577-2283)

NOTICE: REVISION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FORECASTS FOR FULL FY21

Insource Co. has reviewed current trends in its performance and revised its consolidated financial forecasts for full fiscal year ending September 30,2022, which was announced on November 4, 2021.

1. Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for full fiscal year ending September 30,2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Net profit per share

profit

profit

owners of parent

Previous forecast (A)

mill yen

mill yen

mill yen

mill yen

yen sen

8,900

2,600

2,600

1,770

41.53

Revised forecast (B)

9,300

3,220

3,190

2,200

52.26

Change (B-A)

400

620

590

430

-

Percentage change (%)

4.5

23.8

22.7

24.3

-

(Reference) FY20

7,501

2,404

2,416

1,571

37.43

Consolidated Financial Results

(2) Reasons for Revision

The number of high-unit-price trainings conducted for private sector and DX trainings increased in the On-Site Training business, in line with the spread of online training and DX (Digital Transformation). The e-Learning and video sales business is also performing well, which has led to steady sales growth.

In the third quarter, the ratio of online training has declined as expected. On the other hand, more high-unit-price trainings for private sector and DX trainings were conducted, and the ratio of fixed costs of production declined as textbooks were created more efficiently. As a result, the gross profit margin, which was expected to deteriorate due to the decline in the online training ratio, has improved and is expected to remain at the same level as the previous year, and gross profit is expected to increase due to the increase in sales. The operating profit is also expected to increase due to the lower personnel expenses than expected.

Therefore, net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of parent are all expected to exceed the previously announced forecasts.

However, the number of COVID-19 infections has been rapidly increasing since July in Japan. Although the impact has been taken into account in the revised forecast, it may change largely due to external factors such as the issuance of a state of emergency declaration. We will promptly announce any events that may affect our group's business performance.

(Note) This document contains projections of performance based on information available at the time of preparation, and actual results may differ from these projections due to various factors.

END

Disclaimer

Insource Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INSOURCE CO., LTD.
04:24aINSOURCE : Announces Establishment of Sustainability Committee
PU
04:24aNOTICE : Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Full FY21
PU
04:24aINSOURCE : 3Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
04:24aINSOURCE : Consolidated Cumulative Financial Results for the 3Q of FY ending September 30,..
PU
07/03Insource Sees Business Improvement in June
MT
06/29Insource to Market Leaf Human Capital Management System
MT
06/06NOTICE : Personnel Changes in Executive Officer
PU
06/06Insource Co., Ltd. Announces Personnel Changes in Executive Officer
CI
06/02Insource Fully Acquires Technical Support Company BAS
MT
06/01Insource Co., Ltd. acquired BAS Corporation on June 1, 2022.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 202 M 67,6 M 67,6 M
Net income 2022 2 012 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,8x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 99 976 M 734 M 734 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,01x
Nbr of Employees 382
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart INSOURCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Insource Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSOURCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 375,00 JPY
Average target price 2 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Funahashi Representative Director
Shun Tanaka Manager-Information Technology Service Business
Kei Takahara Manager-Operations & Head-Internal Audit
Shigeo Fujimoto General Manager-Administration
Norio Kanbayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSOURCE CO., LTD.-15.69%734
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-23.43%5 134
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.86%4 677
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-27.56%1 220
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.53%939
JIANGSU CHUANZHI PODCAST EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.71%880