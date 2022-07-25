Notice: Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Full FY21
July 25, 2022
Insource Co., Ltd.
Takayuki Funahashi
Representative Director, President and CEO
Shigeo Fujimoto
Director, Executive Officer, CFO
NOTICE:REVISION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FORECASTS FOR FULL FY21
Insource Co. has reviewed current trends in its performance and revised its consolidated financial forecasts for full fiscal year ending September 30,2022, which was announced on November 4, 2021.
1. Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for full fiscal year ending September 30,2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022)
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Profit attributable to
Net profit per share
profit
profit
owners of parent
Previous forecast (A)
mill yen
mill yen
mill yen
mill yen
yen sen
8,900
2,600
2,600
1,770
41.53
Revised forecast (B)
9,300
3,220
3,190
2,200
52.26
Change (B-A)
400
620
590
430
-
Percentage change (%)
4.5
23.8
22.7
24.3
-
(Reference) FY20
7,501
2,404
2,416
1,571
37.43
Consolidated Financial Results
(2) Reasons for Revision
The number of high-unit-price trainings conducted for private sector and DX trainings increased in the On-Site Training business, in line with the spread of online training and DX (Digital Transformation). The e-Learning and video sales business is also performing well, which has led to steady sales growth.
In the third quarter, the ratio of online training has declined as expected. On the other hand, more high-unit-price trainings for private sector and DX trainings were conducted, and the ratio of fixed costs of production declined as textbooks were created more efficiently. As a result, the gross profit margin, which was expected to deteriorate due to the decline in the online training ratio, has improved and is expected to remain at the same level as the previous year, and gross profit is expected to increase due to the increase in sales. The operating profit is also expected to increase due to the lower personnel expenses than expected.
Therefore, net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of parent are all expected to exceed the previously announced forecasts.
However, the number of COVID-19 infections has been rapidly increasing since July in Japan. Although the impact has been taken into account in the revised forecast, it may change largely due to external factors such as the issuance of a state of emergency declaration. We will promptly announce any events that may affect our group's business performance.
(Note) This document contains projections of performance based on information available at the time of preparation, and actual results may differ from these projections due to various factors.