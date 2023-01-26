AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Inspecs up beat; Animalcare revenue falls

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Thursday.

AIM - WINNERS

Inspecs Group PLC, up 31% at 82.00 pence, 12-month range 38.50p-400p. Bath, England-based eyewear company says full-year trading was in line with expectations, despite Covid-19 restrictions in China and Vietnam. Predicts revenue for 2022 to be USD246.0 million, flat from USD246.5 million in 2021. Says on a constant exchange rate basis, revenue increased by 9.5%. Expects to report full-year results on April 27. Looking ahead, Inspecs says it has entered 2023 with a good order book, and it hopes to continue to seek operational efficiencies and reduce costs where appropriate.

Learning Technologies Group PLC, up 17% 142.29 pence, 12-month range 96.33p-184.1400p. The London-based learning and talent solutions company expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax be at least GBP100 million, ahead of consensus market expectations of GBP97.5 million. In 2021, Learning Technologies reported adjusted Ebit of GBP54.8 million. Says this growth is due to achieving targeted margin improvements.

AIM - LOSERS

Animalcare Group PLC, down 7.5% at 185.00p, 12-month range 180P-360p. York, England-based veterinary drug maker expects 2022 revenue of around GBP71.6 million down from GBP74.0 million a year earlier. Says revenue from Companion Animals were hurt by ending of distribution agreements, while sales in the Production Animals segment reflected the application of EU laws in Spain designed to reduce the widespread use of antibiotics. Predicts that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation will be in line with market expectations. In 2021, the company reported Ebitda of GBP13.5 million. Expects to publish full-year results on March 28.

