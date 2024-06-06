TRAFIGURA PUBLISHES 2024 HALF YEAR RESULTS

INSPECS Group plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of eyewear solutions for the global eyewear market. The Company produces a range of eyewear frames, low vision aids and lenses, covering optical, sunglasses and safety, which are either under license or under the Companyâs own proprietary brands (Branded), or unbranded or private label on behalf of retail customers (OEM). The Companyâs segments include Frames and Optics, which is involved in product distribution; Wholesale, which is engaged in OEM and manufacturing distribution, and Lenses which is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of lenses. The Company has operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Scandinavia, the United States and China (including Hong Kong, Macau and Shenzhen). Its customers are global optical and non-optical retailers, global distributors and independent opticians, with its distribution network covering over 80 countries and reaching approximately 75,000 points of sale.