INSPERITY, INC.

INSPERITY, INC.

(NSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

INSPERITY INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Insperity, Inc. - NSP

03/19/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP).

Throughout the first half of 2019, the Company reported financial results significantly higher year-over-year and raising its guidance to shareholders. However, the Company subsequently reported repeated downgrades to its financial forecasts as well as disclosing that large medical claims had impacted the Company by significantly increasing operational costs. Finally, on February 11, 2020, the Company reported its financial results again downgrading guidance, that large medical claims had again impacted the Company, as well as disclosing that it had restructured its contract with UnitedHealthcare to no longer have financial responsibility for any medical claims over $1 million.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remain ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Insperity’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Insperity’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Insperity shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nsp/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 502 M - -
Net income 2021 126 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 321 M 3 321 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart INSPERITY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insperity, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSPERITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 104,75 $
Last Close Price 86,90 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul J. Sarvadi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Arthur Steve Arizpe President & Chief Operating Officer
Douglas S. Sharp Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Samuel G. Larson Senior VP-Enterprise & Technology Solutions
Carol Rose Kaufman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSPERITY, INC.8.33%3 452
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.25%77 016
PAYCHEX, INC.4.41%35 252
RANDSTAD N.V.15.14%13 276
ADECCO GROUP AG7.54%11 079
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.24.02%8 638
