INSPERITY, INC.

(NSP)
INSPERITY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Insperity, Inc. - NSP

02/12/2021 | 10:51pm EST
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP).  

Throughout the first half of 2019, the Company reported financial results significantly higher year-over-year and raising its guidance to shareholders. However, the Company subsequently reported repeated downgrades to its financial forecasts as well as disclosing that large medical claims had impacted the Company by significantly increasing operational costs. Finally, on February 11, 2020, the Company reported its financial results again downgrading guidance, that large medical claims had again impacted the Company, as well as disclosing that it had restructured its contract with UnitedHealthcare to no longer have financial responsibility for any medical claims over $1 million.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remain ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Insperity's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Insperity's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Insperity shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nsp/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insperity-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-insperity-inc---nsp-301227869.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
