Insperity : Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K

Insperity Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON - Feb. 10, 2022 - Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America's best businesses, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2021. Insperity will be hosting a conference call today at 5 p.m. ET to discuss these results and our 2022 outlook, and has posted an accompanying presentation to its investor website at http://ir.insperity.com

•2021 average number of paid WSEEs and revenues up 7% and 16%, respectively

•2021 net income and diluted EPS of $124.1 million and $3.18, respectively

•2021 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS of $254.9 million and $3.95, respectively

•Continued strong sales and client retention drives 2022 worksite employee forecast to range of 14.5% to 16.5%

Fourth Quarter Results

Worksite employee ("WSEE") growth continued to accelerate with a Q4 2021 increase of 12.4% over Q4 2020, above the high end of our expected range. Revenues in Q4 2021 increased 22% to $1.3 billion on the 12% increase in paid WSEEs and a 9% increase in revenue per WSEE, which reflects a 5% increase in pricing and the non-recurrence of the 2020 FICA deferral credits instituted as part of the CARES Act.

"Our growth acceleration driven by the improved sales efficiency of our Business Performance Advisors, a high level of client retention and strong hiring by our clients sets us up for impressive growth in 2022," said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. "Insperity is poised to capitalize on increased awareness and demand for our premium HR services, when combined with outstanding sales and service execution, positions us for an excellent start to our new five year plan."

In addition to the WSEE growth, our payroll tax and workers' compensation areas contributed favorably to Q4 2021 gross profit, and operating costs were managed to forecasted levels. However, approximately $27 million in higher benefits costs driven by utilization related to the ongoing pandemic, including treatment, vaccination and testing costs associated with the recent COVID-19 variants, more than offset these favorable results and led to a Q4 2021 earnings shortfall from our expectations. Accordingly, Q4 2021 net income and diluted EPS were $9.7 million and $0.25, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS were $30.4 million and $0.34, respectively.

"We continued to produce strong cash flow through a difficult period allowing us to invest in our business while returning $214 million to our shareholders through our regular dividend program, a special $2 per share dividend at year-end and ongoing share repurchases," said Douglas S. Sharp, senior vice president of finance, chief financial officer and treasurer. "We ended 2021 with a solid balance sheet and are projecting continued strong cash flow in 2022 as we execute on our long-term strategy."

Full Year Results

Reported net income and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $124.1 million and $3.18, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS were $254.9 million and $3.95, respectively.

The average number of WSEEs paid per month increased 7% over 2020 to 250,745 WSEEs. Revenues in 2021 increased by 16% to $5.0 billion on the 7% increase in paid WSEEs and an 8% increase in revenue per WSEE, which reflects a 5% increase in pricing and the non-recurrence of the 2020 FICA deferral credits instituted as part of the CARES Act.

Gross profit per WSEE per month of $273 came in slightly higher than budget for 2021, declining from $287 in 2020, a period with unusually low healthcare utilization.

Operating expenses increased 6% over 2020 to $646.8 million and included increased compensation costs associated with the acceleration of our growth, increased investment in marketing, and increased travel and event costs from the unusual low levels at the outset of the pandemic in 2020.

Cash outlays in 2021 included dividends totaling $144.2 million, including both our regular quarterly dividend and the









$2.00 per share special dividend declared in December. We also repurchased approximately 716,000 shares of our common stock at a cost of $69.7 million and had capital expenditures of $32.9 million. Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at Dec. 31, 2021 was $162.7 million and $369.4 million was outstanding under our $500 million credit facility.

2022 Guidance

The company also announced its guidance for 2022, including the first quarter of 2022. Please refer to the accompanying financial tables at the end of this press release for the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Q1 2022 Full Year 2022 Average WSEEs paid 275,100 - 277,500 287,100 - 292,200 Year-over-year increase 18.0% - 19.0% 14.5% - 16.5% Adjusted EPS $1.56 - $2.12 $3.74 - $4.86 Year-over-year increase (decrease) (14)% - 16% (5)% - 23% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $95 - $125 $251 - $311 Year-over-year increase (decrease) (9)% - 20% (2)% - 22%

Definition of Key Metrics

Average WSEEspaid - Determined by calculating the company's cumulative WSEEs paid during the period divided by the number of months in the period.

Adjusted EPS- Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA- Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and non-cash stock-based compensation.

Insperity will be hosting a conference call today at 5 p.m. ET to discuss these results, provide guidance for the first quarter and full year 2022 and answer questions from investment analysts.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Insperity, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Dec. 31, Dec. 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 575,812 $ 554,846 Restricted cash 46,929 45,522 Marketable securities 31,791 34,529 Accounts receivable, net 513,306 392,746 Prepaid insurance 11,285 10,164 Other current assets 53,312 39,461 Income taxes receivable 12,413 - Total current assets 1,244,848 1,077,268 Property and equipment, net 210,723 216,256 Right-of-use leased assets 62,830 60,663 Prepaid health insurance 9,000 9,000 Deposits 192,927 194,231 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 12,707 12,707 Deferred income taxes, net 4,892 9,603 Other assets 15,158 4,548 Total assets $ 1,753,085 $ 1,584,276 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable $ 6,412 $ 6,203 Payroll taxes and other payroll deductions payable 467,892 377,960 Accrued worksite employee payroll cost 409,653 334,836 Accrued health insurance costs 50,001 32,685 Accrued workers' compensation costs 50,534 48,186 Accrued corporate payroll and commissions 74,778 44,277 Other accrued liabilities 69,303 60,777 Total current liabilities 1,128,573 904,924 Accrued workers' compensation costs, net of current 192,694 195,239 Long-term debt 369,400 369,400 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 64,192 64,289 Other accrued liabilities, net of current - 6,292 Total noncurrent liabilities 626,286 635,220 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock 555 555 Additional paid-in capital 109,179 95,528 Treasury stock, at cost (665,089) (626,984) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (9) 5 Retained earnings 553,590 575,028 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (1,774) 44,132 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,753,085 $ 1,584,276









SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Insperity, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Year Ended Dec. 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Operating results: Revenues(1) $ 1,291,236 $ 1,056,335 22.2 % $ 4,973,070 $ 4,287,004 16.0 % Payroll taxes, benefits and workers' compensation costs 1,120,612 888,785 26.1 % 4,152,968 3,480,150 19.3 % Gross profit 170,624 167,550 1.8 % 820,102 806,854 1.6 % Salaries, wages and payroll taxes 92,502 86,633 6.8 % 379,171 353,273 7.3 % Stock-based compensation 4,658 22,035 (78.9) % 40,623 60,145 (32.5) % Commissions 10,228 9,178 11.4 % 34,922 32,835 6.4 % Advertising 5,293 6,222 (14.9) % 29,097 21,556 35.0 % General and administrative expenses 32,432 27,913 16.2 % 124,413 113,167 9.9 % Depreciation and amortization 10,832 7,860 37.8 % 38,547 31,189 23.6 % Total operating expenses 155,945 159,841 (2.4) % 646,773 612,165 5.7 % Operating income 14,679 7,709 90.4 % 173,329 194,689 (11.0) % Other income (expense): Interest income 217 246 (11.8) % 2,447 2,597 (5.8) % Interest expense (1,921) (1,704) 12.7 % (7,458) (8,016) (7.0) % Income before income tax expense 12,975 6,251 107.6 % 168,318 189,270 (11.1) % Income tax expense 3,267 1,966 66.2 % 44,238 51,033 (13.3) % Net income $ 9,708 $ 4,285 126.6 % $ 124,080 $ 138,237 (10.2) % Less distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (129) (78) 65.4 % (210) (782) (73.1) % Net income allocated to common shares $ 9,579 $ 4,207 127.7 % $ 123,870 $ 137,455 (9.9) % Net income per share of common stock Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.11 127.3 % $ 3.22 $ 3.57 (9.8) % Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.11 127.3 % $ 3.18 $ 3.54 (10.2) %

____________________________________

(1)Revenues are comprised of gross billings less WSEE payroll costs as follows:

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Year Ended Dec. 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross billings $ 9,636,414 $ 7,812,447 $ 33,318,693 $ 28,168,611 Less: WSEE payroll cost 8,345,178 6,756,112 28,345,623 23,881,607 Revenues $ 1,291,236 $ 1,056,335 $ 4,973,070 $ 4,287,004









SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Insperity, Inc.

KEY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Average WSEEs paid 268,978 239,232 12.4 % 250,745 234,223 7.1 % Statistical data (per WSEE per month): Revenues(1) $ 1,600 $ 1,472 8.7 % $ 1,653 $ 1,525 8.4 % Gross profit 211 233 (9.4) % 273 287 (4.9) % Operating expenses 193 222 (13.1) % 215 218 (1.4) % Operating income 18 11 63.6 % 58 69 (15.9) % Net income 12 6 100.0 % 41 49 (16.3) %

____________________________________

(1)Revenues per WSEE per month are comprised of gross billings per WSEE per month less WSEE payroll costs per WSEE per month follows:

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Year Ended Dec. 31, (per WSEE per month) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross billings $ 11,942 $ 10,885 $ 11,073 $ 10,022 Less: WSEE payroll cost 10,342 9,413 9,420 8,497 Revenues $ 1,600 $ 1,472 $ 1,653 $ 1,525





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Insperity, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)





Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables below.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition Benefit of Non-GAAP Measure Non-bonus payroll cost Non-bonus payroll cost is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of bonus payrolls paid to our WSEEs.

Bonus payroll cost varies from period to period, but has no direct impact to our ultimate workers' compensation costs under the current program. Our management refers to non-bonus payroll cost in analyzing, reporting and forecasting our workers' compensation costs.

We include these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency related to the costs incurred under our current workers' compensation program. Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities Excludes funds associated with: • federal and state income tax withholdings, • employment taxes, • other payroll deductions, and • client prepayments. We believe that the exclusion of the identified items helps us reflect the fundamentals of our underlying business model and analyze results against our expectations, against prior periods, and to plan for future periods by focusing on our underlying operations. We believe that the adjusted results provide relevant and useful information for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by management and improves their ability to understand and assess our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our lenders to assess our leverage and ability to make interest payments. EBITDA Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus: • interest expense, • income tax expense, and • depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA Represents EBITDA plus: • non-cash stock based compensation. Adjusted net income Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: • non-cash stock based compensation. Adjusted EPS Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: • non-cash stock based compensation, • impact of dividends exceeding earnings under the two-class earnings per share method.

Following is a reconciliation of payroll cost (GAAP) to non-bonus payroll costs (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Year Ended Dec. 31, (in thousands, except per WSEE per month) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Per WSEE Per WSEE Per WSEE Per WSEE Payroll cost $ 8,345,178 $ 10,342 $ 6,756,112 $ 9,414 $ 28,345,623 $ 9,420 $ 23,881,607 $ 8,497 Less: Bonus payroll cost 1,776,400 2,202 1,302,334 1,815 4,719,217 1,568 3,238,284 1,152 Non-bonus payroll cost $ 6,568,778 $ 8,140 $ 5,453,778 $ 7,599 $ 23,626,406 $ 7,852 $ 20,643,323 $ 7,345 % Change period over period 20.4 % 7.1 % 2.8 % 4.8 % 14.5 % 6.9 % 3.1 % 3.7 %





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Following is a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (GAAP) to adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (non-GAAP):

(in thousands) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 607,603 $ 589,375 Less: Amounts payable for withheld federal and state income taxes, employment taxes and other payroll deductions 424,800 341,988 Client prepayments 20,054 35,328 Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 162,749 $ 212,059





Following is a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, (in thousands, except per WSEE per month) 2021 2020 Per WSEE Per WSEE Net income $ 9,708 $ 12 $ 4,285 $ 6 Income tax expense 3,267 5 1,966 3 Interest expense 1,921 2 1,704 2 Depreciation and amortization 10,832 13 7,860 11 EBITDA 25,728 32 15,815 22 Stock-based compensation 4,658 6 22,035 31 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,386 $ 38 $ 37,850 $ 53 % Change period over period (19.7) % (28.3) % (7.1) % (5.4) %

(in thousands, except per WSEE per month) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Per WSEE Per WSEE Net income $ 124,080 $ 41 $ 138,237 $ 49 Income tax expense 44,238 15 51,033 19 Interest expense 7,458 2 8,016 3 Depreciation and amortization 38,547 13 31,189 11 EBITDA 214,323 71 228,475 82 Stock-based compensation 40,623 14 60,145 21 Adjusted EBITDA $ 254,946 $ 85 $ 288,620 $ 103 % Change year over year (11.7) % (17.5) % 15.4 % 17.0 %





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Following is a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Year Ended Dec. 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 9,708 $ 4,285 $ 124,080 $ 138,237 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 4,658 22,035 40,623 60,145 Tax effect (1,191) (6,934) (10,677) (17,068) Total non-GAAP adjustments, net 3,467 15,101 29,946 43,077 Adjusted net income $ 13,175 $ 19,386 $ 154,026 $ 181,314 % Change period over period (32.0) % (14.8) % (15.1) % 7.0 %

Following is a reconciliation of diluted EPS (GAAP) to adjusted EPS(non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.11 $ 3.18 $ 3.54 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.12 0.56 1.04 1.54 Impact of dividends exceeding earnings 0.01 - - - Tax effect (0.04) (0.18) (0.27) (0.44) Total non-GAAP adjustments, net 0.09 0.38 0.77 1.10 Adjusted EPS $ 0.34 $ 0.49 $ 3.95 $ 4.64 % Change period over period (30.6) % (14.0) % (14.9) % 11.8 %





The following is a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for first quarter and full year 2022 guidance:

Q1 2022 Full Year 2022 (in millions, except per share amounts) Guidance Guidance Net income $54 - $76 $112 - $156 Income tax expense 20 - 28 41- 57 Interest expense 2 8 SaaS implementation amortization - 1 Depreciation and amortization 10 42 EBITDA 86 - 116 204 - 264 Stock-based compensation 9 47 Adjusted EBITDA $95 - $125 $251 - $311 Diluted EPS $1.39 - $1.95 $2.86 - $3.98 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.23 1.21 Tax effect (0.06) (0.33) Total non-GAAP adjustments, net 0.17 0.88 Adjusted EPS $1.56 - $2.12 $3.74 - $4.86



