Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Insperity will be hosting a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results and our updated 2023 outlook, and has posted an accompanying presentation to its investor website at http://ir.insperity.com.

Q2 average number of WSEEs paid and revenues up 7% and 11%, respectively

Q2 net income and diluted EPS down 62% to $12.9 million and $0.33, respectively

Q2 adjusted EBITDA down 32% to $50.9 million; Q2 adjusted EPS down 45% to $0.64

YTD average number of paid WSEEs and revenues up 9% and 11%, respectively

YTD net income and diluted EPS up 4% to $107.5 million and $2.78, respectively

YTD adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS up 5% to $203.3 million and $3.30, respectively

Increased share repurchase authorization by 2 million shares

Second Quarter Results

The average number of worksite employees (“WSEE”) paid per month increased 7.2% over Q2 2022 to 311,304 WSEEs. We effectively executed on our growth plan with worksite employees paid from new sales and client retention coming in near expected levels in spite of a challenging business environment brought about by the macroeconomic uncertainty. We also continued to experience net hiring in our client base, although Q2 2023 came in slightly lower than forecast and at approximately 50% of Q2 2022 levels. Revenues in Q2 2023 increased 10.7% to $1.6 billion on the 7.2% increase in paid WSEEs and a 3.3% increase in revenue per WSEE.

Gross profit decreased 6.3% over Q2 2022 to $224.6 million on substantially higher-than-expected benefits costs, while other areas of gross profit, including pricing, workers’ compensation program and payroll taxes combined to a favorable outcome when compared to our expectations. Higher Q2 2023 healthcare costs were driven primarily by a combination of the number and severity of large claims up to our $1 million per person insurance claim limit. Large claim activity accounted for 75% of the higher costs, with claims over $750,000 being the primary driver of this increase. The remaining 25% related to higher-than-expected pharmacy costs, in which we experienced a significant step-up in the use of diabetes and weight loss drugs and behavioral health drugs.

“Our execution this quarter was excellent across the board in our key drivers for long-term success including sales, pricing, client service and retention,” said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. “Our focus and innovation related to the future of the workplace and corresponding changing client needs positions us well for continuing our industry leadership and achieving the long-term growth objectives of our five-year plan.”

Operating expenses increased 9.0% over Q2 2022, and included continued investment in our growth with a 15% increase in the average number of hired Business Performance Advisors and an increase in sales commissions tied to sales performance associated with both our Workforce Optimization and Workforce Acceleration offerings.

Reported net income and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $12.9 million and $0.33, respectively. Adjusted EPS decreased 44.8% from the second quarter of 2022 to $0.64. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 32.2% to $50.9 million.

Year-to-Date Results

The average number of WSEEs paid per month increased 8.6% over 2022 to 308,998 WSEEs. Revenues in 2023 increased by 11.5% to $3.4 billion on the 8.6% increase in paid WSEEs and a 2.6% increase in revenue per WSEE.

Gross profit increased 5.9% on the increase in paid WSEEs and a decrease of 2.6% on a per WSEE per month basis, due primarily to the higher healthcare costs incurred during the second quarter.

Operating expenses were managed to our budget, increasing 10.8% over the 2022 period. This increase included the impact of inflation on our costs in areas such as corporate salaries and wages, technology costs and travel and training costs. And, in addition to the increase in hired Business Performance Advisors, we increased the number of service and support personnel with the continued growth in the number of clients and WSEEs.

Reported net income and diluted EPS were $107.5 million and $2.78, respectively. Adjusted EPS increased 4.8% over 2022 to $3.30. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.0% to $203.3 million.

Cash outlays in the first six months 2023 included the repurchase of approximately 386,000 shares of our common stock at a cost of $45.4 million, dividends totaling $41.6 million, and capital expenditures of $14.0 million. Adjusted cash at June 30, 2023 totaled $218.9 million and $280 million remains available under our $650 million credit facility.

“Given the unexpected elevated level of healthcare costs in the second quarter, our updated range of guidance reflects the possibility that costs could persist at these levels or return to more historical levels over the balance of 2023,” said Douglas S. Sharp, executive vice president of finance, chief financial officer and treasurer. "We remain focused on executing our long-term growth strategy and providing strong returns to our stockholders."

Share Repurchase Expansion

The company’s board of directors has authorized an increase to its stock repurchase program by an additional 2 million shares, and as a result, the company will have approximately 2.8 million shares available for repurchase. The purchases may be made from time to time in the open market or directly from stockholders at prevailing market prices based on market conditions and other factors.

2023 Guidance

The company also announced its updated guidance for 2023, including the third quarter of 2023. Please refer to the accompanying financial tables at the end of this press release for the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Q3 2023 Full Year 2023 Average WSEEs paid 315,500 — 317,000 314,200 — 315,600 Year-over-year increase 4.0% — 4.5% 6.5% — 7.0% Adjusted EPS $0.69 — $1.14 $4.35 — $5.32 Year-over-year decrease (44%) — (7%) (22%) — (5%) Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $57 — $81 $300 — $350 Year-over-year increase (decrease) (29%) — 1% (15%) — (1%)

Definition of Key Metrics

Average WSEEs paid — Determined by calculating the company’s cumulative WSEEs paid during the period divided by the number of months in the period.

Adjusted EPS— Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA— Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, amortization of SaaS implementation costs and non-cash stock-based compensation.

Conference Call and Webcast

Insperity will be hosting a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results and the guidance discussed in this press release, and answer questions from investment analysts. To listen in, call 888-506-0062 and use conference i.d. number 777978. The call will also be webcast at http://ir.insperity.com. The conference call script will be available at the same website later today. A replay of the conference call will be available at 877-481-4010, conference i.d. 48732. The webcast will be archived for one year.

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2022 revenues of $5.9 billion and more than 90 offices throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely,” “possibly,” “probably,” “could,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “objective,” “target,” “assume,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “predicts,” “appears,” “indicator” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, from time to time, we may issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies; projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies; or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, average number of worksite employees, benefits and workers’ compensation costs, or other operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are:

adverse economic conditions;

impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other future pandemics, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic; government responses; regulatory developments; and the related disruptions and economic impact to our business and the small and medium-sized businesses that we serve;

labor shortages and increasing competition for highly skilled workers;

impact of inflation;

vulnerability to regional economic factors because of our geographic market concentration;

failure to comply with covenants under our credit facility;

our liability for WSEE payroll, payroll taxes and benefits costs, or other liabilities associated with actions of our client companies or WSEEs, including if our clients fail to pay us;

bank failures or other events affecting financial institutions;

increases in health insurance costs and workers’ compensation rates and underlying claims trends, health care reform, financial solvency of workers’ compensation carriers, other insurers or financial institutions, state unemployment tax rates, liabilities for employee and client actions or payroll-related claims;

an adverse determination regarding our status as the employer of our WSEEs for tax and benefit purposes and an inability to offer alternative benefit plans following such a determination;

cancellation of client contracts on short notice, or the inability to renew client contracts or attract new clients;

the ability to secure competitive replacement contracts for health insurance and workers’ compensation insurance at expiration of current contracts;

regulatory and tax developments and possible adverse application of various federal, state and local regulations;

failure to manage growth of our operations and the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts;

the impact of the competitive environment and other developments in the human resources services industry, including the PEO industry, on our growth and/or profitability;

an adverse final judgment or settlement of claims against Insperity;

disruptions of our information technology systems or failure to enhance our service and technology offerings to address new regulations or client expectations;

our liability or damage to our reputation relating to disclosure of sensitive or private information as a result of data theft, cyberattacks or security vulnerabilities;

failure of third-party providers, such as financial institutions, data centers or cloud service providers; and

our ability to integrate or realize expected returns on future product offerings, including through acquisition and investment.

These factors are discussed in further detail in Insperity’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors, or a combination of such factors, could materially affect the results of our operations and whether forward-looking statements we make ultimately prove to be accurate.

Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Insperity, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, Dec. 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 580,093 $ 732,828 Restricted cash 48,002 49,779 Marketable securities 35,998 33,068 Accounts receivable, net 605,065 622,764 Prepaid insurance and related assets 22,747 11,706 Income taxes receivable 11,588 — Other current assets 60,144 61,728 Total current assets 1,363,637 1,511,873 Property and equipment, net 192,829 199,992 Right-of-use leased assets 52,165 56,532 Deposits and prepaid health insurance 197,882 213,270 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 12,707 12,707 Deferred income taxes, net 10,837 15,533 Other assets 35,210 29,354 Total assets $ 1,865,267 $ 2,039,261 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable $ 6,807 $ 7,732 Payroll taxes and other payroll deductions payable 401,682 556,085 Accrued worksite employee payroll cost 523,504 513,397 Accrued health insurance costs 34,282 53,402 Accrued workers’ compensation costs 51,451 53,485 Accrued corporate payroll and commissions 49,437 89,147 Other accrued liabilities 68,521 80,122 Total current liabilities 1,135,684 1,353,370 Accrued workers’ compensation costs, net of current 179,577 179,629 Long-term debt 369,400 369,400 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 50,087 55,587 Total noncurrent liabilities 599,064 604,616 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 555 555 Additional paid-in capital 157,526 151,144 Treasury stock, at cost (744,788 ) (725,532 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (37 ) (82 ) Retained earnings 717,263 655,190 Total stockholders' equity 130,519 81,275 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,865,267 $ 2,039,261

Insperity, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Operating results: Revenues(1) $ 1,585,129 $ 1,432,107 10.7 % $ 3,354,781 $ 3,009,944 11.5 % Payroll taxes, benefits and workers’ compensation costs 1,360,490 1,192,239 14.1 % 2,797,996 2,484,302 12.6 % Gross profit 224,639 239,868 (6.3 )% 556,785 525,642 5.9 % Salaries, wages and payroll taxes 110,942 106,522 4.1 % 235,483 213,961 10.1 % Stock-based compensation 15,356 15,631 (1.8 )% 26,466 25,477 3.9 % Commissions 12,038 10,743 12.1 % 23,055 21,053 9.5 % Advertising 16,595 12,427 33.5 % 22,535 21,022 7.2 % General and administrative expenses 43,161 36,095 19.6 % 91,195 77,100 18.3 % Depreciation and amortization 10,740 10,100 6.3 % 21,237 20,284 4.7 % Total operating expenses 208,832 191,518 9.0 % 419,971 378,897 10.8 % Operating income 15,807 48,350 (67.3 )% 136,814 146,745 (6.8 %) Other income (expense): Interest income 7,966 945 — 16,743 1,093 — Interest expense (6,687 ) (2,691 ) 148.5 % (12,892 ) (4,616 ) 179.3 % Income before income tax expense 17,086 46,604 (63.3 )% 140,665 143,222 (1.8 %) Income tax expense 4,192 13,005 (67.8 )% 33,176 39,739 (16.5 %) Net income $ 12,894 $ 33,599 (61.6 )% $ 107,489 $ 103,483 3.9 % Net income per share of common stock Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.88 (61.4 )% $ 2.82 $ 2.70 4.4 % Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.87 (62.1 )% $ 2.78 $ 2.68 3.7 %

____________________________________

(1) Revenues are comprised of gross billings less WSEE payroll costs as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross billings $ 10,244,493 $ 9,224,643 $ 21,695,755 $ 19,582,548 Less: WSEE payroll cost 8,659,364 7,792,536 18,340,974 16,572,604 Revenues $ 1,585,129 $ 1,432,107 $ 3,354,781 $ 3,009,944

Insperity, Inc. KEY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Average WSEEs paid 311,304 290,507 7.2 % 308,998 284,583 8.6 % Statistical data (per WSEE per month): Revenues(1) $ 1,697 $ 1,643 3.3 % $ 1,809 $ 1,763 2.6 % Gross profit 241 275 (12.4 )% 300 308 (2.6 %) Operating expenses 224 220 1.8 % 226 222 1.8 % Operating income 17 55 (69.1 )% 74 86 (14.0 %) Net income 14 39 (64.1 )% 58 61 (4.9 %)

____________________________________

(1) Revenues per WSEE per month are comprised of gross billings per WSEE per month less WSEE payroll costs per WSEE per month follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (per WSEE per month) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross billings $ 10,969 $ 10,585 $ 11,702 $ 11,469 Less: WSEE payroll cost 9,272 8,942 9,893 9,706 Revenues $ 1,697 $ 1,643 $ 1,809 $ 1,763

Insperity, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables below. Non-GAAP Measure Definition Benefit of Non-GAAP Measure Non-bonus payroll cost Non-bonus payroll cost is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of bonus payrolls paid to our WSEEs. Bonus payroll cost varies from period to period, but has no direct impact to our ultimate workers’ compensation costs under the current program. Our management refers to non-bonus payroll cost in analyzing, reporting and forecasting our workers’ compensation costs. We include these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency related to the costs incurred under our current workers’ compensation program. Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities Excludes funds associated with: federal and state income tax withholdings,

employment taxes,

other payroll deductions, and

client prepayments. We believe that the exclusion of the identified items helps us reflect the fundamentals of our underlying business model and analyze results against our expectations, against prior periods, and to plan for future periods by focusing on our underlying operations. We believe that the adjusted results provide relevant and useful information for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by management and improves their ability to understand and assess our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our lenders to assess our leverage and ability to make interest payments. EBITDA Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus: interest expense,

income tax expense,

depreciation and amortization expense, and

amortization of SaaS implementation costs. Adjusted EBITDA Represents EBITDA plus: non-cash stock based compensation. Adjusted net income Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: non-cash stock-based compensation. Adjusted EPS Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: non-cash stock based-compensation.

Following is a reconciliation of payroll cost (GAAP) to non-bonus payroll costs (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per WSEE per month) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Per

WSEE Per

WSEE Per

WSEE Per

WSEE Payroll cost $ 8,659,364 $ 9,272 $ 7,792,536 $ 8,942 $ 18,340,974 $ 9,893 $ 16,572,604 $ 9,706 Less: Bonus payroll cost 813,157 871 668,503 767 2,815,200 1,519 2,652,356 1,553 Non-bonus payroll cost $ 7,846,207 $ 8,401 $ 7,124,033 $ 8,175 $ 15,525,774 $ 8,374 $ 13,920,248 $ 8,153 % Change period over period 10.1 % 2.8 % 25.9 % 5.5 % 11.5 % 2.7 % 26.6 % 6.0 %

Following is a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (GAAP) to adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (non-GAAP):

(in thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 616,091 $ 765,896 Less: Amounts payable for withheld federal and state income taxes, employment taxes and other payroll deductions 365,935 504,817 Client prepayments 31,259 36,800 Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 218,897 $ 224,279

Following is a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per WSEE per month) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Per

WSEE Per

WSEE Per

WSEE Per

WSEE Net income $ 12,894 $ 14 $ 33,599 $ 39 $ 107,489 $ 58 $ 103,483 $ 61 Income tax expense 4,192 4 13,005 14 33,176 19 39,739 22 Interest expense 6,687 7 2,691 3 12,892 7 4,616 3 Amortization of SaaS implementation costs 1,025 1 — — 2,047 1 — — Depreciation and amortization 10,740 12 10,100 12 21,237 11 20,284 12 EBITDA 35,538 38 59,395 68 176,841 96 168,122 98 Stock-based compensation 15,356 16 15,631 18 26,466 14 25,477 15 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,894 $ 54 $ 75,026 $ 86 $ 203,307 $ 110 $ 193,599 $ 113 % Change period over period (32.2 )% (37.2 )% 24.6 % 4.9 % 5.0 % (2.7 %) 17.7 % (1.7 %)

Following is a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 12,894 $ 33,599 $ 107,489 $ 103,483 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 15,356 15,631 26,466 25,477 Tax effect (3,636 ) (4,345 ) (6,242 ) (7,069 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments, net 11,720 11,286 20,224 18,408 Adjusted net income $ 24,614 $ 44,885 $ 127,713 $ 121,891 % Change period over period (45.2 )% 27.2 % 4.8 % 14.9 %

Following is a reconciliation of diluted EPS (GAAP) to adjusted EPS(non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted EPS $ 0.33 $ 0.87 $ 2.78 $ 2.68 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.40 0.41 0.69 0.66 Tax effect (0.09 ) (0.12 ) (0.17 ) (0.19 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments, net 0.31 0.29 0.52 0.47 Adjusted EPS $ 0.64 $ 1.16 $ 3.30 $ 3.15 % Change period over period (44.8 )% 27.5 % 4.8 % 15.8 %

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for third quarter and full year 2023 guidance:

Q3 2023 Full Year 2023 (in millions, except per share amounts) Guidance Guidance Net income $17 - $34 $128 - $165 Income tax expense 6 - 13 42 - 55 Interest expense 7 27 SaaS implementation amortization 2 7 Depreciation and amortization 11 43 EBITDA 43 - 67 247 - 297 Stock-based compensation 14 53 Adjusted EBITDA $57 - $81 $300 - $350 Diluted EPS $0.43 - $0.88 $3.32 - $4.29 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.36 1.37 Tax effect (0.10 ) (0.34 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments, net 0.26 1.03 Adjusted EPS $0.69 - $1.14 $4.35 - $5.32

