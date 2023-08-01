Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Insperity will be hosting a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results and our updated 2023 outlook, and has posted an accompanying presentation to its investor website at http://ir.insperity.com.

  • Q2 average number of WSEEs paid and revenues up 7% and 11%, respectively
  • Q2 net income and diluted EPS down 62% to $12.9 million and $0.33, respectively
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA down 32% to $50.9 million; Q2 adjusted EPS down 45% to $0.64
  • YTD average number of paid WSEEs and revenues up 9% and 11%, respectively
  • YTD net income and diluted EPS up 4% to $107.5 million and $2.78, respectively
  • YTD adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS up 5% to $203.3 million and $3.30, respectively
  • Increased share repurchase authorization by 2 million shares

Second Quarter Results

The average number of worksite employees (“WSEE”) paid per month increased 7.2% over Q2 2022 to 311,304 WSEEs. We effectively executed on our growth plan with worksite employees paid from new sales and client retention coming in near expected levels in spite of a challenging business environment brought about by the macroeconomic uncertainty. We also continued to experience net hiring in our client base, although Q2 2023 came in slightly lower than forecast and at approximately 50% of Q2 2022 levels. Revenues in Q2 2023 increased 10.7% to $1.6 billion on the 7.2% increase in paid WSEEs and a 3.3% increase in revenue per WSEE.

Gross profit decreased 6.3% over Q2 2022 to $224.6 million on substantially higher-than-expected benefits costs, while other areas of gross profit, including pricing, workers’ compensation program and payroll taxes combined to a favorable outcome when compared to our expectations. Higher Q2 2023 healthcare costs were driven primarily by a combination of the number and severity of large claims up to our $1 million per person insurance claim limit. Large claim activity accounted for 75% of the higher costs, with claims over $750,000 being the primary driver of this increase. The remaining 25% related to higher-than-expected pharmacy costs, in which we experienced a significant step-up in the use of diabetes and weight loss drugs and behavioral health drugs.

“Our execution this quarter was excellent across the board in our key drivers for long-term success including sales, pricing, client service and retention,” said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. “Our focus and innovation related to the future of the workplace and corresponding changing client needs positions us well for continuing our industry leadership and achieving the long-term growth objectives of our five-year plan.”

Operating expenses increased 9.0% over Q2 2022, and included continued investment in our growth with a 15% increase in the average number of hired Business Performance Advisors and an increase in sales commissions tied to sales performance associated with both our Workforce Optimization and Workforce Acceleration offerings.

Reported net income and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $12.9 million and $0.33, respectively. Adjusted EPS decreased 44.8% from the second quarter of 2022 to $0.64. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 32.2% to $50.9 million.

Year-to-Date Results

The average number of WSEEs paid per month increased 8.6% over 2022 to 308,998 WSEEs. Revenues in 2023 increased by 11.5% to $3.4 billion on the 8.6% increase in paid WSEEs and a 2.6% increase in revenue per WSEE.

Gross profit increased 5.9% on the increase in paid WSEEs and a decrease of 2.6% on a per WSEE per month basis, due primarily to the higher healthcare costs incurred during the second quarter.

Operating expenses were managed to our budget, increasing 10.8% over the 2022 period. This increase included the impact of inflation on our costs in areas such as corporate salaries and wages, technology costs and travel and training costs. And, in addition to the increase in hired Business Performance Advisors, we increased the number of service and support personnel with the continued growth in the number of clients and WSEEs.

Reported net income and diluted EPS were $107.5 million and $2.78, respectively. Adjusted EPS increased 4.8% over 2022 to $3.30. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.0% to $203.3 million.

Cash outlays in the first six months 2023 included the repurchase of approximately 386,000 shares of our common stock at a cost of $45.4 million, dividends totaling $41.6 million, and capital expenditures of $14.0 million. Adjusted cash at June 30, 2023 totaled $218.9 million and $280 million remains available under our $650 million credit facility.

“Given the unexpected elevated level of healthcare costs in the second quarter, our updated range of guidance reflects the possibility that costs could persist at these levels or return to more historical levels over the balance of 2023,” said Douglas S. Sharp, executive vice president of finance, chief financial officer and treasurer. "We remain focused on executing our long-term growth strategy and providing strong returns to our stockholders."

Share Repurchase Expansion

The company’s board of directors has authorized an increase to its stock repurchase program by an additional 2 million shares, and as a result, the company will have approximately 2.8 million shares available for repurchase. The purchases may be made from time to time in the open market or directly from stockholders at prevailing market prices based on market conditions and other factors.

2023 Guidance

The company also announced its updated guidance for 2023, including the third quarter of 2023. Please refer to the accompanying financial tables at the end of this press release for the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

 

Q3 2023

 

Full Year 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average WSEEs paid

315,500

317,000

 

314,200

315,600

Year-over-year increase

4.0%

4.5%

 

6.5%

7.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS

$0.69

$1.14

 

$4.35

$5.32

Year-over-year decrease

(44%)

(7%)

 

(22%)

(5%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)

$57

$81

 

$300

$350

Year-over-year increase (decrease)

(29%)

1%

 

(15%)

(1%)

Definition of Key Metrics

Average WSEEs paid — Determined by calculating the company’s cumulative WSEEs paid during the period divided by the number of months in the period.

Adjusted EPS— Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA— Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, amortization of SaaS implementation costs and non-cash stock-based compensation.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2022 revenues of $5.9 billion and more than 90 offices throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely,” “possibly,” “probably,” “could,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “objective,” “target,” “assume,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “predicts,” “appears,” “indicator” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, from time to time, we may issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies; projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies; or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, average number of worksite employees, benefits and workers’ compensation costs, or other operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are:

  • adverse economic conditions;
  • impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other future pandemics, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic; government responses; regulatory developments; and the related disruptions and economic impact to our business and the small and medium-sized businesses that we serve;
  • labor shortages and increasing competition for highly skilled workers;
  • impact of inflation;
  • vulnerability to regional economic factors because of our geographic market concentration;
  • failure to comply with covenants under our credit facility;
  • our liability for WSEE payroll, payroll taxes and benefits costs, or other liabilities associated with actions of our client companies or WSEEs, including if our clients fail to pay us;
  • bank failures or other events affecting financial institutions;
  • increases in health insurance costs and workers’ compensation rates and underlying claims trends, health care reform, financial solvency of workers’ compensation carriers, other insurers or financial institutions, state unemployment tax rates, liabilities for employee and client actions or payroll-related claims;
  • an adverse determination regarding our status as the employer of our WSEEs for tax and benefit purposes and an inability to offer alternative benefit plans following such a determination;
  • cancellation of client contracts on short notice, or the inability to renew client contracts or attract new clients;
  • the ability to secure competitive replacement contracts for health insurance and workers’ compensation insurance at expiration of current contracts;
  • regulatory and tax developments and possible adverse application of various federal, state and local regulations;
  • failure to manage growth of our operations and the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts;
  • the impact of the competitive environment and other developments in the human resources services industry, including the PEO industry, on our growth and/or profitability;
  • an adverse final judgment or settlement of claims against Insperity;
  • disruptions of our information technology systems or failure to enhance our service and technology offerings to address new regulations or client expectations;
  • our liability or damage to our reputation relating to disclosure of sensitive or private information as a result of data theft, cyberattacks or security vulnerabilities;
  • failure of third-party providers, such as financial institutions, data centers or cloud service providers; and
  • our ability to integrate or realize expected returns on future product offerings, including through acquisition and investment.

These factors are discussed in further detail in Insperity’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors, or a combination of such factors, could materially affect the results of our operations and whether forward-looking statements we make ultimately prove to be accurate.

Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Insperity, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

(Unaudited)

June 30,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

580,093

 

$

732,828

 

Restricted cash

 

48,002

 

 

49,779

 

Marketable securities

 

35,998

 

 

33,068

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

605,065

 

 

622,764

 

Prepaid insurance and related assets

 

22,747

 

 

11,706

 

Income taxes receivable

 

11,588

 

 

 

Other current assets

 

60,144

 

 

61,728

 

Total current assets

 

1,363,637

 

 

1,511,873

 

Property and equipment, net

 

192,829

 

 

199,992

 

Right-of-use leased assets

 

52,165

 

 

56,532

 

Deposits and prepaid health insurance

 

197,882

 

 

213,270

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

12,707

 

 

12,707

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

10,837

 

 

15,533

 

Other assets

 

35,210

 

 

29,354

 

Total assets

$

1,865,267

 

$

2,039,261

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

Accounts payable

$

6,807

 

$

7,732

 

Payroll taxes and other payroll deductions payable

 

401,682

 

 

556,085

 

Accrued worksite employee payroll cost

 

523,504

 

 

513,397

 

Accrued health insurance costs

 

34,282

 

 

53,402

 

Accrued workers’ compensation costs

 

51,451

 

 

53,485

 

Accrued corporate payroll and commissions

 

49,437

 

 

89,147

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

68,521

 

 

80,122

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,135,684

 

 

1,353,370

 

Accrued workers’ compensation costs, net of current

 

179,577

 

 

179,629

 

Long-term debt

 

369,400

 

 

369,400

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current

 

50,087

 

 

55,587

 

Total noncurrent liabilities

 

599,064

 

 

604,616

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

Common stock

 

555

 

 

555

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

157,526

 

 

151,144

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(744,788

)

 

(725,532

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

 

(37

)

 

(82

)

Retained earnings

 

717,263

 

 

655,190

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

130,519

 

 

81,275

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,865,267

 

$

2,039,261

 

Insperity, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Change

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating results:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues(1)

$

1,585,129

 

$

1,432,107

 

10.7

%

 

$

3,354,781

 

$

3,009,944

 

11.5

%

Payroll taxes, benefits and workers’ compensation costs

 

1,360,490

 

 

1,192,239

 

14.1

%

 

 

2,797,996

 

 

2,484,302

 

12.6

%

Gross profit

 

224,639

 

 

239,868

 

(6.3

)%

 

 

556,785

 

 

525,642

 

5.9

%

Salaries, wages and payroll taxes

 

110,942

 

 

106,522

 

4.1

%

 

 

235,483

 

 

213,961

 

10.1

%

Stock-based compensation

 

15,356

 

 

15,631

 

(1.8

)%

 

 

26,466

 

 

25,477

 

3.9

%

Commissions

 

12,038

 

 

10,743

 

12.1

%

 

 

23,055

 

 

21,053

 

9.5

%

Advertising

 

16,595

 

 

12,427

 

33.5

%

 

 

22,535

 

 

21,022

 

7.2

%

General and administrative expenses

 

43,161

 

 

36,095

 

19.6

%

 

 

91,195

 

 

77,100

 

18.3

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

10,740

 

 

10,100

 

6.3

%

 

 

21,237

 

 

20,284

 

4.7

%

Total operating expenses

 

208,832

 

 

191,518

 

9.0

%

 

 

419,971

 

 

378,897

 

10.8

%

Operating income

 

15,807

 

 

48,350

 

(67.3

)%

 

 

136,814

 

 

146,745

 

(6.8

%)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

7,966

 

 

945

 

 

 

 

16,743

 

 

1,093

 

 

Interest expense

 

(6,687

)

 

(2,691

)

148.5

%

 

 

(12,892

)

 

(4,616

)

179.3

%

Income before income tax expense

 

17,086

 

 

46,604

 

(63.3

)%

 

 

140,665

 

 

143,222

 

(1.8

%)

Income tax expense

 

4,192

 

 

13,005

 

(67.8

)%

 

 

33,176

 

 

39,739

 

(16.5

%)

Net income

$

12,894

 

$

33,599

 

(61.6

)%

 

$

107,489

 

$

103,483

 

3.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.34

 

$

0.88

 

(61.4

)%

 

$

2.82

 

$

2.70

 

4.4

%

Diluted

$

0.33

 

$

0.87

 

(62.1

)%

 

$

2.78

 

$

2.68

 

3.7

%

____________________________________

(1)

Revenues are comprised of gross billings less WSEE payroll costs as follows:

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2023

2022

 

2023

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross billings

$

10,244,493

$

9,224,643

 

$

21,695,755

$

19,582,548

Less: WSEE payroll cost

 

8,659,364

 

7,792,536

 

 

18,340,974

 

16,572,604

Revenues

$

1,585,129

$

1,432,107

 

$

3,354,781

$

3,009,944

Insperity, Inc.

KEY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

2022

Change

 

2023

2022

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average WSEEs paid

 

311,304

 

290,507

7.2

%

 

 

308,998

 

284,583

8.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statistical data (per WSEE per month):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues(1)

$

1,697

$

1,643

3.3

%

 

$

1,809

$

1,763

2.6

%

Gross profit

 

241

 

275

(12.4

)%

 

 

300

 

308

(2.6

%)

Operating expenses

 

224

 

220

1.8

%

 

 

226

 

222

1.8

%

Operating income

 

17

 

55

(69.1

)%

 

 

74

 

86

(14.0

%)

Net income

 

14

 

39

(64.1

)%

 

 

58

 

61

(4.9

%)

____________________________________

(1)

Revenues per WSEE per month are comprised of gross billings per WSEE per month less WSEE payroll costs per WSEE per month follows:

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(per WSEE per month)

2023

2022

 

2023

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross billings

$

10,969

$

10,585

 

$

11,702

$

11,469

Less: WSEE payroll cost

 

9,272

 

8,942

 

 

9,893

 

9,706

Revenues

$

1,697

$

1,643

 

$

1,809

$

1,763

Insperity, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

 

Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables below.

 

Non-GAAP Measure

Definition

Benefit of Non-GAAP Measure

Non-bonus payroll cost

Non-bonus payroll cost is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of bonus payrolls paid to our WSEEs.

 

Bonus payroll cost varies from period to period, but has no direct impact to our ultimate workers’ compensation costs under the current program.

Our management refers to non-bonus payroll cost in analyzing, reporting and forecasting our workers’ compensation costs.

 

We include these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency related to the costs incurred under our current workers’ compensation program.

Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

Excludes funds associated with:

  • federal and state income tax withholdings,
  • employment taxes,
  • other payroll deductions, and
  • client prepayments.

We believe that the exclusion of the identified items helps us reflect the fundamentals of our underlying business model and analyze results against our expectations, against prior periods, and to plan for future periods by focusing on our underlying operations. We believe that the adjusted results provide relevant and useful information for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by management and improves their ability to understand and assess our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our lenders to assess our leverage and ability to make interest payments.

 

 

EBITDA

Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus:

  • interest expense,
  • income tax expense,
  • depreciation and amortization expense, and
  • amortization of SaaS implementation costs.

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

Represents EBITDA plus:

  • non-cash stock based compensation.

 

 

Adjusted net income

Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

  • non-cash stock-based compensation.

 

 

Adjusted EPS

Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

  • non-cash stock based-compensation.

Following is a reconciliation of payroll cost (GAAP) to non-bonus payroll costs (non-GAAP):

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands, except per WSEE per month)

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

Per
WSEE

 

 

Per
WSEE

 

 

Per
WSEE

 

 

Per
WSEE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payroll cost

$

8,659,364

 

$

9,272

 

 

$

7,792,536

 

$

8,942

 

 

$

18,340,974

 

$

9,893

 

 

$

16,572,604

 

$

9,706

 

Less: Bonus payroll cost

 

813,157

 

 

871

 

 

 

668,503

 

 

767

 

 

 

2,815,200

 

 

1,519

 

 

 

2,652,356

 

 

1,553

 

Non-bonus payroll cost

$

7,846,207

 

$

8,401

 

 

$

7,124,033

 

$

8,175

 

 

$

15,525,774

 

$

8,374

 

 

$

13,920,248

 

$

8,153

 

% Change period over period

 

10.1

%

 

2.8

%

 

 

25.9

%

 

5.5

%

 

 

11.5

%

 

2.7

%

 

 

26.6

%

 

6.0

%

Following is a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (GAAP) to adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (non-GAAP):

(in thousands)

June 30,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

616,091

 

$

765,896

Less:

 

 

 

Amounts payable for withheld federal and state income taxes, employment taxes and other payroll deductions

 

365,935

 

 

504,817

Client prepayments

 

31,259

 

 

36,800

Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

218,897

 

$

224,279

Following is a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP):

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands, except per WSEE per month)

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

Per
WSEE

 

 

Per
WSEE

 

 

Per
WSEE

 

 

Per
WSEE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

12,894

 

$

14

 

 

$

33,599

 

$

39

 

 

$

107,489

 

$

58

 

 

$

103,483

 

$

61

 

Income tax expense

 

4,192

 

 

4

 

 

 

13,005

 

 

14

 

 

 

33,176

 

 

19

 

 

 

39,739

 

 

22

 

Interest expense

 

6,687

 

 

7

 

 

 

2,691

 

 

3

 

 

 

12,892

 

 

7

 

 

 

4,616

 

 

3

 

Amortization of SaaS implementation costs

 

1,025

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,047

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

10,740

 

 

12

 

 

 

10,100

 

 

12

 

 

 

21,237

 

 

11

 

 

 

20,284

 

 

12

 

EBITDA

 

35,538

 

 

38

 

 

 

59,395

 

 

68

 

 

 

176,841

 

 

96

 

 

 

168,122

 

 

98

 

Stock-based compensation

 

15,356

 

 

16

 

 

 

15,631

 

 

18

 

 

 

26,466

 

 

14

 

 

 

25,477

 

 

15

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

50,894

 

$

54

 

 

$

75,026

 

$

86

 

 

$

203,307

 

$

110

 

 

$

193,599

 

$

113

 

% Change period over period

 

(32.2

)%

 

(37.2

)%

 

 

24.6

%

 

4.9

%

 

 

5.0

%

 

(2.7

%)

 

 

17.7

%

 

(1.7

%)

Following is a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP):

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

12,894

 

$

33,599

 

 

$

107,489

 

$

103,483

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

15,356

 

 

15,631

 

 

 

26,466

 

 

25,477

 

Tax effect

 

(3,636

)

 

(4,345

)

 

 

(6,242

)

 

(7,069

)

Total non-GAAP adjustments, net

 

11,720

 

 

11,286

 

 

 

20,224

 

 

18,408

 

Adjusted net income

$

24,614

 

$

44,885

 

 

$

127,713

 

$

121,891

 

% Change period over period

 

(45.2

)%

 

27.2

%

 

 

4.8

%

 

14.9

%

Following is a reconciliation of diluted EPS (GAAP) to adjusted EPS(non-GAAP):

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.33

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

2.78

 

$

2.68

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

0.40

 

 

0.41

 

 

 

0.69

 

 

0.66

 

Tax effect

 

(0.09

)

 

(0.12

)

 

 

(0.17

)

 

(0.19

)

Total non-GAAP adjustments, net

 

0.31

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

0.52

 

 

0.47

 

Adjusted EPS

$

0.64

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

3.30

 

$

3.15

 

% Change period over period

 

(44.8

)%

 

27.5

%

 

 

4.8

%

 

15.8

%

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for third quarter and full year 2023 guidance:

 

Q3 2023

 

Full Year 2023

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Guidance

 

Guidance

 

 

 

 

Net income

$17 - $34

 

$128 - $165

Income tax expense

6 - 13

 

 

42 - 55

 

Interest expense

7

 

 

27

 

SaaS implementation amortization

2

 

 

7

 

Depreciation and amortization

11

 

 

43

 

EBITDA

43 - 67

 

 

247 - 297

 

Stock-based compensation

14

 

 

53

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$57 - $81

 

$300 - $350

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

$0.43 - $0.88

 

$3.32 - $4.29

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

0.36

 

 

1.37

 

Tax effect

(0.10

)

 

(0.34

)

Total non-GAAP adjustments, net

0.26

 

 

1.03

 

Adjusted EPS

$0.69 - $1.14

 

$4.35 - $5.32

 