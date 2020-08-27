Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Insperity, Inc.    NSP

INSPERITY, INC.

(NSP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/27 09:32:23 am
68.575 USD   +1.04%
09:06aINSPERITY : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40
BU
08/25INSPERITY : Now Servicing Norfolk
BU
08/22Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Insperity, Inc. - NSP
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Insperity : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 25, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of September 11, 2020.

About Insperity

Insperity®, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than 34 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Offering the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace, Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. With 2019 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity supports more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INSPERITY, INC.
09:06aINSPERITY : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40
BU
08/25INSPERITY : Now Servicing Norfolk
BU
08/22Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Insperity, I..
PR
08/20DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
PR
08/16INSPERITY : ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LONGSTANDING FIRM, Reminds Insperity, Inc. Inve..
PR
08/11INSPERITY : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the..
PR
08/05NSP Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Insperity, Inc. Shareholders o..
BU
08/04INSPERITY : Q2 2020 Insperity Inc Investor Presentation
PU
08/04WARN ACT : what employers need to know
PU
08/04INSPERITY : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and resu..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 176 M - -
Net income 2020 126 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 633 M 2 633 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart INSPERITY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insperity, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSPERITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 81,67 $
Last Close Price 67,87 $
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul J. Sarvadi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Arthur Steve Arizpe President & Chief Operating Officer
Douglas S. Sharp Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Samuel G. Larson Senior VP-Enterprise & Technology Solutions
Richard G. Rawson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSPERITY, INC.-21.12%2 659
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.03%58 580
PAYCHEX, INC.-10.84%27 206
RANDSTAD N.V.-16.42%9 857
ADECCO GROUP AG-20.78%8 653
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-13.30%6 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group