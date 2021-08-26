Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Insperity, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSP   US45778Q1076

INSPERITY, INC.

(NSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Insperity : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

08/26/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 24, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of September 10, 2021.

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2020 revenues of $4.3 billion and more than 80 offices throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INSPERITY, INC.
09:01aINSPERITY : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45
BU
08/19INSPERITY : How to hire for a job you don't understand
PU
08/17INSPERITY : Everything to know about hiring someone with a criminal record
PU
08/12POST-PANDEMIC EMPLOYEE TURNOVER : Why it's happening and what to do about it
PU
08/10INSPERITY : Are your one-on-one meetings falling flat? Try these tips
PU
08/09INSPERITY : Baird Adjusts Insperity's Price Target to $110 From $98, Maintains N..
MT
08/05INSPERITY : Insider Sale at Insperity (NSP) Continues Selling Trend
MT
08/04INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Insperity
MT
08/03INSPERITY : Insider Sale at Insperity (NSP) Continues Selling Trend
MT
08/03INSPERITY : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Insperity to $125 From $11..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INSPERITY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 846 M - -
Net income 2021 135 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 176 M 4 176 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart INSPERITY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insperity, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSPERITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 108,19 $
Average target price 116,75 $
Spread / Average Target 7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul J. Sarvadi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Arthur Steve Arizpe President & Chief Operating Officer
Douglas S. Sharp Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Samuel G. Larson Senior VP-Enterprise & Technology Solutions
Richard G. Rawson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSPERITY, INC.32.88%4 176
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.46.56%94 044
PAYCHEX, INC.22.59%41 103
RANDSTAD N.V.16.68%13 426
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.64.50%11 395
ADECCO GROUP AG-13.02%9 067