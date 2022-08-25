Log in
    NSP   US45778Q1076

INSPERITY, INC.

(NSP)
  Report
2022-08-25
113.43 USD   +0.49%
09:04aInsperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52
BU
08/17INSIDER SELL : Insperity
MT
08/16INSIDER SELL : Insperity
MT
Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

08/25/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 23, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of September 9, 2022.

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2021 revenues of $5.0 billion and more than 90 locations throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 991 M - -
Net income 2022 155 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 292 M 4 292 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 64,8%
Managers and Directors
Paul J. Sarvadi Director & Vice President
Arthur Steve Arizpe President & Chief Operating Officer
Douglas S. Sharp Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel G. Larson Controller
Carol Rose Kaufman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSPERITY, INC.-4.43%4 292