  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Insperity, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSP   US45778Q1076

INSPERITY, INC.

(NSP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-23 pm EST
123.86 USD   -0.51%
09:01aInsperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52
BU
02/21Insider Sell: Insperity
MT
02/21Insider Sell: Insperity
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

02/24/2023 | 09:01am EST
Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 24, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of March 10, 2023.

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2022 revenues of $5.9 billion and more than 90 locations throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on INSPERITY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 501 M - -
Net income 2023 176 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 688 M 4 688 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 299 105
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart INSPERITY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insperity, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSPERITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 123,86 $
Average target price 134,33 $
Spread / Average Target 8,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul J. Sarvadi Director & Vice President
Arthur Steve Arizpe President & Chief Operating Officer
Douglas S. Sharp Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel G. Larson Controller
Carol Rose Kaufman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSPERITY, INC.9.59%4 688
UPWORK INC.13.22%1 530
APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED1.68%1 515
GRUPA PRACUJ S.A.35.94%851
QUESS CORP LIMITED-8.24%678
BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.10.75%542