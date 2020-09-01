Insperity : Wins Gold Stevie Award for Great Employers

Company named Employer of the Year in Business & Professional Services

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, has been named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the fifth annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers. The company was honored as Employer of the Year in Business & Professional Services.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. The winners will be celebrated during a virtual ceremony on Nov. 5.

“It is an honor to receive the Stevie Award for Employer of the Year for five consecutive years, which serves as a testament to Insperity’s focus on creating a great place to work,” said Paul Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. “Insperity was founded on the principle of taking care of its people, and as we navigate a new business landscape, we continue our strong commitment to our employees and the businesses we support.”

More than 700 nominations from organizations around the world were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. More than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who - during the crises we’ve confronted this year - continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021,” said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.

With over 3,400 corporate employees nationwide, Insperity is consistently identified as a top workplace throughout the country at the local, state and national levels. The company has appeared more than 165 times on respective lists, reflecting Insperity’s ongoing commitment to be a preferred employer. The rankings are not only evidence to Insperity’s corporate culture, but they also demonstrate the industry-leading practices that it advocates for more than 100,000 businesses the company supports.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Insperity

Insperity®, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than 34 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Offering the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace, Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. With 2019 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity supports more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

