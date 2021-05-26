Log in
    NSP   US45778Q1076

INSPERITY, INC.

(NSP)
Insperity : CERTIFICATE OF ELIMINATION (Form 8-K)

05/26/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
CERTIFICATE OF ELIMINATION
with respect to

SERIES A JUNIOR PARTICIPATING PREFERRED STOCK

of

INSPERITY, INC.
The undersigned, Christian P. Callens, does hereby certify that:
1. The undersigned is the duly elected and acting Assistant Secretary of Insperity, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the 'Company').
2. Pursuant to authority conferred upon the Board of Directors of the Company by the Certificate of Incorporation of the Company, at a duly called meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 25, 2021 the Board of Directors of the Company adopted the following resolutions, which resolutions relate to the Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company ('Series A Preferred Stock') previously established:
BE IT RESOLVED, that none of the authorized shares of the Series A Preferred Stock are outstanding, and none of the authorized shares of Series A Preferred Stock will be issued pursuant to the Certificate of Designations of Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock of the Company filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on May 22, 2020 (the 'Certificate of Designations'); and further
RESOLVED, that the officers of the Company be, and each of them hereby is, authorized and empowered, for and on behalf of the Company, to file with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware a certificate containing these resolutions, with the effect under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware of eliminating from the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company all matters set forth in the Certificate of Designations with respect to the Series A Preferred Stock.
3. I further declare under penalty of perjury that the matters set forth in this Certificate are true and correct statements of my own knowledge.
[Signature page follows]



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Certificate and does affirm the foregoing as true this 25th day of May, 2021.
INSPERITY, INC.


By: /s/ Christian P. Callens
Christian P. Callens
Assistant Secretary
Disclaimer

Insperity Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 20:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
