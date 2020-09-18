Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Insperity, Inc. (NSP)

09/18/2020 | 11:31am EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming September 21, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Insperity, Inc. (“Insperity” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSP) common stock between February 11, 2019, and February 11, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 11, 2020, after the market closed, Insperity issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, Insperity disclosed that “[t]he average profit per [worksite employee] per month declined from $272 in 2018 to $259 in 2019 on a higher than expected benefits cost trend due to elevated large healthcare claim activity.” Additionally, the Company reported that it had “recently added a new feature” in its health plan so that, beginning in 2020, Insperity will not have financial responsibility for any amount of a participant’s annual claim costs that exceed $1 million.

On this news, Insperity’s share price fell $17.44 per share, or over 19%, to close at $71.64 per share on February 12, 2020, at unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had failed to negotiate appropriate rates with its customers for employee benefit plans and did not adequately disclose the risk of large medical claims from these plans; (2) that Insperity was experiencing an adverse trend of large medical claims; (3) that as a mitigating measure, the Company would be forced to increase the cost of its employee benefit plans, causing stunted customer growth and reduced customer retention; and (4) that the foregoing issues were reasonably likely to, and would, materially impact Insperity’s financial results.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Insperity securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 21, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
