Inspira Technologies Oxy B H N : Releases Q4 & FY2021 Financial Results - Form 6-K

03/31/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Inspira Technologies Releases Q4 & FY2021 Financial Results

March 31, 2022

RA'ANANA, Israel, Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN, IINNW),has released its financial results for 2021 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please click here to view the CEO update.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal, MS-IR LLC

+917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com, info@inspirao2.com

MRK-ARS-023

Disclaimer

Inspira Technologies OXY BHN Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 21:55:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
