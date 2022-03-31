Inspira Technologies Oxy B H N : Releases Q4 & FY2021 Financial Results - Form 6-K

Inspira Technologies Releases Q4 & FY2021 Financial Results
March 31, 2022
RA'ANANA, Israel, Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN, IINNW),has released its financial results for 2021 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please click here to view the CEO update.
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal, MS-IR LLC
+917-607-8654
msegal@ms-ir.com, info@inspirao2.com
