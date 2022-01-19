Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IINN   IL0011715781

INSPIRA TECHNOLOGIES OXY B.H.N. LTD.

(IINN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inspira Technologies Oxy B H N : Technologies' Advisory Board - Form 6-K

01/19/2022 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Technologies' Advisory Board

Ra'anana, Israel, January 19, 2022 - Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN, IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, announced today that Professor Daniel Brodie, an expert in critical care medicine and extracorporeal life support methods, has joined Inspira Technologies' Scientific Advisory Board.

Prof. Brodie's appointment to the Scientific Advisory Board follows the appointments of Prof. Eddy Fan and Dr. Stephan Ledot, world-renowned key opinion leaders in intensive care medicine and extracorporeal life support.

Prof. Brodie is the Section Chief for Critical Care within the Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, the Director of the Adult ECMO Program and the Director of the Center for Acute Respiratory Failure at the Columbia University/New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Prof. Brodie is the President-elect of the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO) and the chairman of the Executive Committee of the International ECMO Network (ECMONet) - two leading international organizations spearheading scientific knowledge in the field of extracorporeal life support. He is currently on the steering committee of numerous ongoing and upcoming clinical trials in the field. In addition, Prof. Brodie serves as a member of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute's (NHLBI) Protocol Review Committee for the Prevention and Early Treatment of Acute Lung Injury (PETAL) Network.

Prof. Brodie has served as a reviewer in influential scientific journals, including New England Journal of Medicine, The Lancet and The Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA). Prof Brodie has authored more than 300 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters and has delivered nearly 400 invited lectures throughout the world.

Dagi Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer of Inspira Technologies, stated: "It is a great honor to have Professor Brodie on Inspira Technologies' Scientific Advisory Board. Professor Brodie is a distinguished physician, researcher, and lecturer whose scientific and clinical work is admirable."

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical device company in the respiratory care industry. Inspira is developing the ART device, a cost effective early extracorporeal respiratory support system with an intent to function as an "Artificial Lung" for deteriorating respiratory patients. The ART device is designed to utilize a hemo-protective flow approach aimed at rebalancing oxygen saturation levels while patients are awake and breathing, potentially minimizing the patient's need for mechanical ventilation. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the CE or other required regulatory agencies.

For more information, please visit our corporate website: www.inspirao2.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC, as well as its subsequent public filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

For more details:

Miri Segal, Investor Relations, MS-IR LLC, +917-607-8654, msegal@ms-ir.com

MRK-ARS-011

Disclaimer

Inspira Technologies OXY BHN Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 21:14:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INSPIRA TECHNOLOGIES OXY B.H.N. LTD.
01/09Certain Ordinary Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. are subject to a Lock-U..
CI
01/09Certain Warrants of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agree..
CI
2021INSPIRA TECHNOLOGIES OXY B H N : ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF INSPIRA TECHNOLOGIES OXY B.H.N..
PU
2021Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. Terminates the Employment Agreement with Udi Nussi..
CI
2021Health Care Rise Thursday as Investors Seek Havens
MT
2021Health Care Stocks Scratching Out Modest Thursday Gains
MT
2021Inspira Technologies, Innovimed Sign Distribution Deal For Respiratory Support System
MT
2021Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. Signs Strategic Agreement with Innovimed Sp. z o.o..
CI
2021INSPIRA TECHNOLOGIES OXY B H N : Systems in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia - Form 6-K
PU
2021Inspira Technologies Oxy Seeks Patent for Blood Oxygenation System
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INSPIRA TECHNOLOGIES OXY B.H.N. LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -11,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,5 M 22,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart INSPIRA TECHNOLOGIES OXY B.H.N. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSPIRA TECHNOLOGIES OXY B.H.N. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,89 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 246%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dagi Shahar Ben-Noon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Hayon President & Chief Financial Officer
Benad Goldwasser Chairman
Udi Nussinovitch Chief Scientific Officer & Director
Avi Shabtai COO, Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSPIRA TECHNOLOGIES OXY B.H.N. LTD.-30.53%23
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-11.56%232 528
DANAHER CORPORATION-12.34%206 084
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-17.76%105 560
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-10.73%74 685
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-10.59%72 317