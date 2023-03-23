Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHC   GB00BXDZL105

INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC

(IHC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-23 am EDT
50.00 GBX   +1.01%
06:04aInspiration Health extends range of neonatal ventilators for babies
AN
02/21Inspiration Healthcare back on track after unprecedented events held back FY2023 growth
AQ
02/16Inspiration Healthcare expects annual revenue to rise
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inspiration Health extends range of neonatal ventilators for babies

03/23/2023 | 06:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC on Thursday said that it has launched an extension to its range of neonatal ventilators.

Inspiration Healthcare is a West Sussex, England-based company that sells products to the hospital sector.

The three new products are variants of the SLE6000, the firm's leading ventilator, which facilitates precise, controlled ventilation for critically ill infants. They have been specifically designed to meet the healthcare needs of some of the most vulnerable patients across critical care and high dependency care, Inspiration said.

The SLE6000H includes powerful high-frequency oscillation, which actively controls pressure, volume and frequency to help protect the small and fragile lungs of critically ill patients.

The SLE6000C includes full specification invasive and non-invasive modes, which can be adapted dependent on the needs of the baby, while the SLE6000N provides a suite of non-invasive, multi-mode respiratory support for less-sick babies and those transitioning from respiratory support, enabling important skin-to-skin contact between parents and baby.

"We're delighted to extend our range of ventilators with this launch, which is further demonstration of our continued commitment to pioneering innovative technologies to improve neonatal healthcare and help save the lives of premature babies around the world. We are excited about the potential of these products around the world," said Chief Executive Officer Neil Campbell.

Inspiration Healthcare shares were untraded in London on Thursday morning, closing on Wednesday at 49.50 pence for a GBP33.7 million market capitalisation.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 41,1 M 50,2 M 50,2 M
Net income 2023 0,47 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
Net Debt 2023 1,10 M 1,35 M 1,35 M
P/E ratio 2023 70,7x
Yield 2023 1,27%
Capitalization 33,7 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Inspiration Healthcare Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil James Campbell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Simon Abrahams Non-Executive Chairman
Holly Everitt Group Head-Research & Development
Brook Nolson Chief Operating Officer
Peter Reynolds Vice President-Clinical Innovation & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC-16.10%41
PENUMBRA, INC.22.99%10 446
MASIMO CORPORATION17.70%9 160
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.2.21%7 670
GETINGE AB9.20%6 215
NOVOCURE LIMITED-23.05%5 952
