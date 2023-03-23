Inspiration Health extends range of neonatal ventilators for babies

(Alliance News) - Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC on Thursday said that it has launched an extension to its range of neonatal ventilators.

Inspiration Healthcare is a West Sussex, England-based company that sells products to the hospital sector.

The three new products are variants of the SLE6000, the firm's leading ventilator, which facilitates precise, controlled ventilation for critically ill infants. They have been specifically designed to meet the healthcare needs of some of the most vulnerable patients across critical care and high dependency care, Inspiration said.

The SLE6000H includes powerful high-frequency oscillation, which actively controls pressure, volume and frequency to help protect the small and fragile lungs of critically ill patients.

The SLE6000C includes full specification invasive and non-invasive modes, which can be adapted dependent on the needs of the baby, while the SLE6000N provides a suite of non-invasive, multi-mode respiratory support for less-sick babies and those transitioning from respiratory support, enabling important skin-to-skin contact between parents and baby.

"We're delighted to extend our range of ventilators with this launch, which is further demonstration of our continued commitment to pioneering innovative technologies to improve neonatal healthcare and help save the lives of premature babies around the world. We are excited about the potential of these products around the world," said Chief Executive Officer Neil Campbell.

Inspiration Healthcare shares were untraded in London on Thursday morning, closing on Wednesday at 49.50 pence for a GBP33.7 million market capitalisation.

