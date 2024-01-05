Effective December 31, 2023, the Board of Directors of Inspirato Incorporated appointed John. Melicharek to serve as a Class III director, with a term expiring at the Company?s 2026 annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. Melicharek recently retired as a Partner at the law firm BakerHostetler, where he had worked since 1995 focusing his law practice primarily on transactions within the hospitality industry and was the Leader of BakerHostetler?s Hospitality Industry team for 23 years.

M. Mr. Melicharek holds over 40 years? experience advising clients on business and transactional matters, including in real estate, finance, management and similar transactional matters, and has provided invaluable guidance during business acquisitions, dispositions and joint ventures. Mr. Melicharek holds a J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law, where he graduated cum laude .