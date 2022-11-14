Inspirato Incorporated : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Report - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 8, 2022

Inspirato Incorporated

Item 4.02 Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

On November 8, 2022, the Audit Committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Board of Directors of Inspirato Incorporated (the "Company") concluded, after discussion with the Company's management, that the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (collectively, the "Non-Reliance Periods") included in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the Non-Reliance Periods, should no longer be relied upon. This is due to the incorrect application of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) ("ASC 842") with respect to the assessment of right-of-use assets and liabilities, resulting in an understatement of both right-of-use assets and total lease liabilities of approximately 9% for each of the Non-Reliance Periods resulting in an understatement of total assets and total liabilities by approximately 5% for each of the Non-Reliance periods, and due to property-related and other expenses being under accrued in the first quarter, and over accrued in the second quarter, resulting in cost of revenue being understated by approximately 1% and overstated by approximately 5% in the first and second quarter, respectively. Similarly, any previously issued or filed reports, press releases, earnings releases, and investor presentations or other communications describing the Company's condensed consolidated unaudited financial statements and other related financial information covering the Non-Reliance Periods should no longer be relied upon.

The incorrect application and assessments pursuant to ASC 842 did not have a material impact on the Company's results of operations and had no impact on the Company's revenues or operating cash flows for each of the Non-Reliance Periods.

The Company intends to restate the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the Non-Reliance Periods as soon as practicable by filing amended Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the Non-Reliance Periods. Accordingly, investors and others should rely only on financial information and other disclosures regarding the Non-Reliance Periods once the Company restates its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the Non-Reliance Periods.

The above referenced misstatements are preliminary, unaudited and subject to further change in connection with the completion of the amended Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q/A for the Non-Reliance Periods to be filed with the SEC.

The Audit Committee and management have discussed the matters disclosed in this Current Report on Form 8-K with the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, BDO USA LLP.

In connection with the restatements discussed above, the Company's management has re-evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 and based on that evaluation, the Company's management has concluded its disclosure controls and procedures remained ineffective due to the unremediated material weaknesses previously disclosed in Item 4 "Controls and Procedures" in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the Non-Reliance Periods. Management is developing a remediation plan for the material weaknesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The Company advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's plans and expectations related to the restatement of the condensed consolidated unaudited financial statements as of and for the Non-Reliance Periods. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements, including the outcome of the Company's evaluation of its accounting with respect to previously issued financial statements, including the possibility of material adjustments thereto; the discovery of additional and unanticipated information during the procedures required to be completed before the Company is able to file its required reports; the application of accounting or tax principles in an unanticipated manner; the ability to identify and remediate material weaknesses and ineffective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; and the timing of the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022. See also additional risk factors set forth in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 10, 2022. All forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this filing. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

