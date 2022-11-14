Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Inspirato Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISPO   US45791E1073

INSPIRATO INCORPORATED

(ISPO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-11-10
2.270 USD   +5.58%
2.270 USD   +5.58%
Inspirato Incorporated : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Report - Form 8-K

11/14/2022 | 06:22am EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 8, 2022

Inspirato Incorporated

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39791 85-2426959
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

1544 Wazee Street

Denver, CO

80202
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(303) 586-7771

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading
Symbol(s) 		Name of each exchange
on which registered
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share ISPO The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants to purchase Class A common stock ISPOW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 4.02 Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

On November 8, 2022, the Audit Committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Board of Directors of Inspirato Incorporated (the "Company") concluded, after discussion with the Company's management, that the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (collectively, the "Non-Reliance Periods") included in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the Non-Reliance Periods, should no longer be relied upon. This is due to the incorrect application of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) ("ASC 842") with respect to the assessment of right-of-use assets and liabilities, resulting in an understatement of both right-of-use assets and total lease liabilities of approximately 9% for each of the Non-Reliance Periods resulting in an understatement of total assets and total liabilities by approximately 5% for each of the Non-Reliance periods, and due to property-related and other expenses being under accrued in the first quarter, and over accrued in the second quarter, resulting in cost of revenue being understated by approximately 1% and overstated by approximately 5% in the first and second quarter, respectively. Similarly, any previously issued or filed reports, press releases, earnings releases, and investor presentations or other communications describing the Company's condensed consolidated unaudited financial statements and other related financial information covering the Non-Reliance Periods should no longer be relied upon.

The incorrect application and assessments pursuant to ASC 842 did not have a material impact on the Company's results of operations and had no impact on the Company's revenues or operating cash flows for each of the Non-Reliance Periods.

The Company intends to restate the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the Non-Reliance Periods as soon as practicable by filing amended Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the Non-Reliance Periods. Accordingly, investors and others should rely only on financial information and other disclosures regarding the Non-Reliance Periods once the Company restates its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the Non-Reliance Periods.

The above referenced misstatements are preliminary, unaudited and subject to further change in connection with the completion of the amended Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q/A for the Non-Reliance Periods to be filed with the SEC.

The Audit Committee and management have discussed the matters disclosed in this Current Report on Form 8-K with the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, BDO USA LLP.

In connection with the restatements discussed above, the Company's management has re-evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 and based on that evaluation, the Company's management has concluded its disclosure controls and procedures remained ineffective due to the unremediated material weaknesses previously disclosed in Item 4 "Controls and Procedures" in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the Non-Reliance Periods. Management is developing a remediation plan for the material weaknesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The Company advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's plans and expectations related to the restatement of the condensed consolidated unaudited financial statements as of and for the Non-Reliance Periods. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements, including the outcome of the Company's evaluation of its accounting with respect to previously issued financial statements, including the possibility of material adjustments thereto; the discovery of additional and unanticipated information during the procedures required to be completed before the Company is able to file its required reports; the application of accounting or tax principles in an unanticipated manner; the ability to identify and remediate material weaknesses and ineffective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; and the timing of the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022. See also additional risk factors set forth in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 10, 2022. All forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this filing. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

INSPIRATO INCORPORATED
Dated: November 14, 2022
By:

/s/ R. Webster Neighbor

Name: R. Webster Neighbor

Title: Chief Financial Officer

