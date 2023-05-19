Inspirato Incorporated : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 18, 2023
Inspirato Incorporated
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
Delaware
|
|
001-39791
|
|
85-2426959
|
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
|
|
(Commission
File Number)
|
|
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
|
1544 Wazee Street
Denver, CO
|
|
80202
|
(Address of principal executive offices)
|
|
(Zip Code)
(303) 586-7771
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
|
¨
|
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act
|
¨
|
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act
|
¨
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act
|
¨
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of each class
|
|
Trading
Symbol(s)
|
|
Name of each exchange
on which registered
|
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share
|
|
ISPO
|
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
Warrants to purchase Class A common stock
|
|
ISPOW
|
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company x
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On May 18, 2023, Inspirato Incorporated (the "Company") held its annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, two proposals were submitted to the Company's stockholders. The proposals are described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6, 2023. The final voting results were as follows:
Proposal 1 - Election of Director
The Company's stockholders elected Eric Grosse as a Class I director, to serve for a term expiring at the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders based on the following voting results:
|
Nominee
|
|
For
|
|
|
Withheld
|
|
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
|
Eric Grosse
|
|
|
34,037,222
|
|
|
|
4,998,504
|
|
|
|
27,316,548
|
Proposal 2 - Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, based on the following voting results:
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
61,264,136
|
|
4,371,653
|
|
716,485
|
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
|
Inspirato Incorporated
|
Dated: May 18, 2023
|
|
|
By:
|
/s/ Robert Kaiden
|
|
|
Name: Robert Kaiden
Title: Chief Financial Officer