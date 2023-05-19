Inspirato Incorporated : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 18, 2023

Inspirato Incorporated

Delaware 001-39791 85-2426959

1544 Wazee Street Denver, CO 80202

(303) 586-7771

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 18, 2023, Inspirato Incorporated (the "Company") held its annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, two proposals were submitted to the Company's stockholders. The proposals are described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6, 2023. The final voting results were as follows:

Proposal 1 - Election of Director

The Company's stockholders elected Eric Grosse as a Class I director, to serve for a term expiring at the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders based on the following voting results:

Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Eric Grosse 34,037,222 4,998,504 27,316,548

Proposal 2 - Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, based on the following voting results:

For Against Abstain 61,264,136 4,371,653 716,485

