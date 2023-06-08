Advanced search
    ISPO   US45791E1073

INSPIRATO INCORPORATED

(ISPO)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-06-01
0.9557 USD   +4.07%
05:46pInspirato to Present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference
GL
06/02Inspirato to Present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference 
GL
05/25Inspirato to Present at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
GL
Inspirato to Present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

06/08/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
DENVER, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced its Chief Strategy Officer, Web Neighbor, will present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference, and will be hosting investor meetings throughout the day:

Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
3:00pm ET

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investor.inspirato.com, and an online archive will be available following the presentation.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury travel subscription company that provides exclusive access to a managed and controlled portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations 
ir@inspirato.com

Media Relations
communications@inspirato.com


