  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Inspirato Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    ISPO   US45791E1073

INSPIRATO INCORPORATED

(ISPO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-09-07
2.800 USD   -6.35%
09/12 Inspirato to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
GL
09/12 Inspirato Launches Inspirato for Good, New Turnkey Solution for Nonprofit Fundraising
GL
09/12Inspirato Launches Inspirato for Good, New Turnkey Solution for Nonprofit Fundraising
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Inspirato to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

09/12/2022 | 10:31pm EDT
DENVER, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) (the “Company”), the innovative luxury hospitality company, announced today that CFO Web Neighbor will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET.  

Both live and replay versions of the webcast can be accessed on the Inspirato Investor Relations website at https://investor.inspirato.com or the webcast link below.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1568734&tp_key=8c691ddd98 

About Inspirato

Launched in 2011, Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is the innovative luxury hospitality company that provides access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty that affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. In 2019, Inspirato revolutionized travel by introducing Inspirato Pass, the world’s first luxury travel subscription that includes all nightly rates, taxes, and fees. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com

Inspirato Contacts

Investor Relations:
ir@inspirato.com

Media Relations:
communications@inspirato.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 352 M - -
Net income 2022 -38,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 770
Free-Float 41,4%
Managers and Directors
Brent Handler Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Kallery President
R. Webster Neighbor Chief Financial Officer
Bradley Handler Executive Chairman
Michael D. Armstrong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSPIRATO INCORPORATED-72.28%152
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-22.16%6 360
TUI AG-39.13%2 860
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC6.46%2 352
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-16.38%1 962
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-0.37%1 514