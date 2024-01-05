Official INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. press release

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 20, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (“Inspire Medical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INSP) common stock between May 3, 2023 and November 7, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On November 7, 2023, after the market closed, Inspire Medical reported disappointing earnings results for the third quarter of 2023, admitting that it had been tracking problems with its pilot Advisor Care “Acceleration Program,” noting a decrease in the number of prior authorization submissions for Inspire therapy.

On this news, Inspire Medical’s stock price fell $31.79, or 19.8%, to close at $129.65 per share on November 8, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) despite the Acceleration Program, customers were encountering challenges with the prior authorization submission process, including with the scheduling of appointments; (2) a slowdown in prior authorization submissions arising from these challenges led to a shortfall of hundreds of procedures to implant the Company’s OSA device; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inspire Medical common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 20, 2024 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.

