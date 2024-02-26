Certain Class B Common Stock of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-FEB-2024.

February 25, 2024

Details:

Each of the directors, executive officers and substantially all holders of more than 5% of outstanding common stock as of the effective date of this registration statement, has entered into lock-up agreements with the representative prior to the commencement of this offering pursuant to which each of these persons or entities has agreed that, for a period ending 180 days after the date of this prospectus,