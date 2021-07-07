Inspired Energy : Record-breaking summer European gas prices signal an expensive winter

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - European gas prices vaulted to
record highs this summer, driven by factors ranging from low
inventories and outages to an Asian buying spree, and signalling
further rises in coming months that could mean higher household
bills this winter.
The front month contract at the Dutch TTF hub,
a key European benchmark, hit 38.65 euros ($45.77) per megawatt
hour on Tuesday, its highest since Refinitiv Eikon records
began. The British front month contract reached a
record 93.35 pence per therm on Monday.
"A confluence of factors occurring at the same time has
caused the recent bull run with record low gas storage, outages,
continual/prolonged production issues and active Asian buying,"
said Nick Campbell, a director at consultancy Inspired Energy
.
A cold winter at the beginning of this year prompted large
drawdowns in storage stocks, which would usually be replenished
during summer months when demand tends to be weaker.
But a series of unexpected supply disruptions, coupled with
a rebound in demand as economies recover from COVID-19
restrictions, has led to a scarcity of gas.
Data from the IEA published last week showed European gas
consumption rose by an estimated 25% in the second quarter of
2021, its largest year-on-year quarterly increase since at least
1985.
"This exceptionally strong recovery has been driven by the
combination of an extended heating season due to lower than
average temperatures, higher gas burn in the power sector and
economic activity recovering to close to pre-COVID-19 level,”
the IEA said in its latest gas report.
Maintenance in Norway has curbed exports from its gas fields
and Russia's Gazprom has held off booking additional capacity
for gas supplies to meet demand, a sign that it is waiting for
the comissioning of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs from
Russia to Europe.
Prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) have also soared in
Asia as buyers in the region sought to replenish stocks before
winter. Although European prices are high, the spread has not
been high enough to attract tankers to Europe.
"The Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) price for LNG will continue to
drive the TTF higher but the TTF needs to rally much faster than
the JKM (to attract LNG to Europe)," said Samer Mosis, team
leader of global LNG analytics at S&P Global Platts.
"The general theme that Europe has to fight with Asia for
LNG will stay for the next three years," he said.
Gas scarcity this summer is already affecting winter gas
contracts. Britain's winter 2021 contract hit 100 pence per
therm on Tuesday, the highest for that contract since Refinitiv
Eikon records began.
Price spikes in the wholesale gas market, if prolonged, can
drive up retail gas prices for households. In Britain, wholesale
prices make up around a third of consumer energy bills.
A cap on the most widely used British electricity and gas
tariffs rose in a review in April and is expected to rise
further in the next review this autumn as wholesale prices rise.
"A rise in gas and power retail tariffs will come as a shock
to users this winter. Wholesale prices are still rising along
with other generating fuels globally so there is no clear end in
sight yet," said Glenn Dickson, head of European power analysis
at S&P Global Platts.
($1 = 0.8445 euros)
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale and Nina Chestney; Editing by
Veronica Brown and Edmund Blair)