INSPIRED LAUNCHES iGAMING CONTENT IN PENNSYLVANIA WITH CAESARS SPORTSBOOK & CASINO

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, announced today that it has launched its premium iGaming content with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in the state of Pennsylvania.

"We are thrilled to partner with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino to deliver premium iGaming content to its players in Pennsylvania," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired. "This partnership builds on the success we've seen throughout the state with our other partners, as well as in both New Jersey and Michigan, and we are excited to offer the player-favorite themes Big Spin Bonus™, Big Bonus™, Big Fishing Fortune™, and Gold Cash Free Spins™ to the Caesars player base. It is a pleasure to work with the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino team, and we congratulate them on this exciting launch."

"We are very excited to partner with the Inspired team to provide players with best-in-class iGaming content in Pennsylvania, one of the largest iGaming states in North America," said Matthew Sunderland, Senior Vice President of iGaming at Caesars Digital. "Our key focus is delivering players the best titles on our iGaming platform, and we're proud to work with Inspired to elevate our iGaming platform in this important market."

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's website at www.inseinc.com.

