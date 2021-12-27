Inspired Entertainment : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
12/27/2021 | 05:07pm EST
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
SAFERIN STEVEN M
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2018-08-15
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Inspired Entertainment, Inc. [INSE]
250 WEST 57TH STREET
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2018-08-16
NEW YORK
NY
10107
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
SAFERIN STEVEN M
250 WEST 57TH STREET
NEW YORK, NY10107
X
/s/ Carys Damon, Attorney-in-Fact
2021-12-27
Explanation of Responses:
(1)
This amended Form 3 corrects inadvertent errors in the initial Form 3 to reflect 550 shares owned (instead of 500 shares) and 250 shares underlying 500 warrants (instead of 275 shares underlying 550 warrants).
(2)
The warrants are immediately exercisable.
(3)
The exercise price of the warrants is $5.75 per half share. Warrants may only be exercised for whole shares (2 warrants at $11.50 per share).
Inspired Entertainment Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 22:06:04 UTC.