  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Inspired Entertainment, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    INSE   US45782N1081

INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(INSE)
  Report
Inspired Entertainment : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

12/27/2021 | 05:07pm EST
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
SAFERIN STEVEN M
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2018-08-15 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Inspired Entertainment, Inc. [INSE]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
250 WEST 57TH STREET
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2018-08-16
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10107
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
SAFERIN STEVEN M
250 WEST 57TH STREET

NEW YORK, NY10107 		X


Signatures
/s/ Carys Damon, Attorney-in-Fact 2021-12-27
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) This amended Form 3 corrects inadvertent errors in the initial Form 3 to reflect 550 shares owned (instead of 500 shares) and 250 shares underlying 500 warrants (instead of 275 shares underlying 550 warrants).
(2) The warrants are immediately exercisable.
(3) The exercise price of the warrants is $5.75 per half share. Warrants may only be exercised for whole shares (2 warrants at $11.50 per share).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Inspired Entertainment Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 22:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 204 M - -
Net income 2021 -41,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 248 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 303 M 303 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inspired Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,15 $
Average target price 21,60 $
Spread / Average Target 77,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brooks Harrison Pierce President & Chief Operating Officer
Stewart Frank Bradley Baker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Allen Lorne Weil Executive Chairman
Steve W. Beason Group Chief Technology Officer
John M. Vandemore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC.84.65%303
NETEASE, INC.2.16%63 642
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-29.82%50 752
NEXON CO., LTD.-29.43%17 857
NCSOFT CORPORATION-29.43%11 350
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD14.35%9 703