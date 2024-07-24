July 24,2024 - Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems, and solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of Big Big Fishing Fortune™, an exciting expansion of the popular 'Big Fishing Fortune™' slot game.

Building on the success of its predecessor, Big Big Fishing Fortune introduces innovative features that elevate the gaming experience. With each spin, players now have a chance for a hook to appear, lifting a reel and revealing bonus symbols, increasing the player's chance of securing the bonus round.

The standout feature of this slot is it's "Big Big Fishing Fortune bonus," which is awarded by landing at least three or more bonus symbols. Once in the bonus round, players must match three values to uncover the Big Fish Value.

In the Big Big Fishing Fortune Bonus, players enjoy unlimited free spins until the Big Fish Value is caught. The thrill continues as any "Big Fish" symbol that lands in view locks in place until a Fisherman symbol lands. Each appearance of the Fisherman symbol increases the excitement as it collects the values of all visible fish symbols, and if multiple fishermen appear, the fish values are awarded multiple times.

Additionally, when upgrade symbols land, they light up spots on the trail above the reels. Completing sections of this trail upgrades the Big Fish to higher values, with all Big Fish symbols on the screen updating to these new values, creating a thrilling chase for greater rewards.

Big Big Fishing Fortune continues to deliver excitement with its Fortune Spins feature, designed to maximize winning potential. Fortune Spins feature only fish, bonus symbols, fishermen, and blanks on the reels, allowing for a higher frequency of mixed fish wins and additional bonuses.

Players also can gamble their winnings using two distinct wheels. The left wheel can increase winnings by up to 10x, while the right wheel provides a chance to win the Big Big Fishing Fortune Bonus.

Richard Terry, UK Market Product Director at Inspired Entertainment, said: "Big Big Fishing Fortune offers an exhilarating combination of enhanced features and new mechanics, promising a rewarding and entertaining experience for all players."

Big Big Fortune is now available now in UK LBO/B3 market.

Ends

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: INSE)

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50, gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32, retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16, terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's website at www.inseinc.com.

Investor Relations

IR@inseinc.com

646-277-1285

For Press and Sales

inspiredsales@inseinc.com

www.inseinc.com

@Inspired_News