JULY 22, 2024 - Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems, and solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of Re-Play eSports™ featuring Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ("CS:GO") with premium online sports betting and gaming brand, Betano.

Betano is owned by Kaizen Gaming, one of the biggest GameTech companies in the world,

that is active with the Betano brand in multiple markets in Europe, South & North America and Africa and operates the Stoiximan brand in Greece and Cyprus.

Betano is the first brand to launch Re-Play eSports™. The innovative launch marks a major leap into the evolving landscape of sports betting. The game blends traditional Virtual Sports with fixed odds eSports, offering continuous 24/7 eSports events through Inspired's certified Virtual Sports platforms.

Re-Play eSports™ showcases footage taken exclusively from CS:GO's global tournament, the Champion of Champions Tour, which includes professional teams from across the globe. The official in-game data and video feeds that power Re-Play eSports™ are provided by GRID, a game data platform that specializes in providing in-game data solutions for the eSports and gaming industry.

CS:GO is a well-known and popular tactical multiplayer first-person shooter video game. In Re-Play eSports™, two teams go head-to-head to battle it out. Bets are offered on a variety of possible outcomes including which team will win, which team will get the first kill and total number of survivors.

"eSports is a rapidly evolving recreational activity with a global audience now exceeding 500 million. Kaizen Gaming one of the industry's leading operators, continues to recognize the incremental revenue potential that our products can generate, in both Virtual Sports and eSports betting," said Ian Freeman, Chief Commercial Officer of Virtual Sports at Inspired. "By integrating Virtual Sports with eSports, we are tapping into an entirely new market, offering a wealth of game-changing opportunities. This not only attracts new players, but also provides our current players with an exhilarating new gaming experience."

"We are the first operator to launch Re-Play eSports™ with Inspired, a company known for their innovative content production," said Vangelis Kalloudis, Gaming Senior Product Manager at Kaizen Gaming. "Re-Play eSports complements our existing collection of Virtual Sports and opens up a whole new category of sports betting that allows us to expand our reach beyond the traditional realm of Virtual Sports, ensuring we are constantly enriching our customers experience."

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About Kaizen Gaming | Betano

About Kaizen Gaming | Betano|Stoiximan|

Kaizen Gaming is one of the biggest GameTech companies in the world. With a focus on Technology and People, it aims to continuously evolve the betting experience it offers to millions of customers around the world and entertain sports fans in a fun and responsible way.

Kaizen Gaming owns the premium online sports betting and gaming brand Betano, with an established presence across markets in Europe and Latin America. It has also recently entered Africa and North America through launches in Nigeria and Ontario. The company employs more than 2,300 people across the globe.

Kaizen Gaming has been recognized as a leading player in the global sports betting and gaming market, having received several industry awards, including a world first of five trophies in a single year at the 2023 EGR Operator Awards ("Sports Betting Operator of the Year", "Marketing Campaign of the Year", "Mobile Sports Product of the Year", "In-House Product of the Year" and "In-Play Sports Operator of the Year").

For more information visit Kaizen Gaming

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's website at www.inseinc.com.

