April 30, 2024 - Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems, and solutions, is delighted to launch Solid Gold™ to the Cat C market, the latest addition to our Community™ slot lineup. Fortune Community offers a multiplayer gaming experience tailored for the Category C and bingo markets. Fortune Community games can activate a community bonus during play, ensuring all eligible players can share in the rewards.

Prepare to embark on a nostalgic journey with Solid Gold™, a classic retro slot that seamlessly blends vintage charm with exhilarating thrills.

In Solid Gold, a Gold Bar character hovering above the reels brings players closer to victory. When these characters grace each of the three reels, they unlock one of three bonuses. During the Wild Pick bonus, players take charge and choose one of three reels to turn Wild - or two if they're lucky. Once a reel is selected, a stack of Wilds fills the entire reel, whilst the Wild symbol substitutes for all other symbols to enhance or create wins.

Players fortunate enough to trigger the Wild Pick bonus will have the opportunity to win a bonus spin. During this feature, the Wild reels will lock in position while the remaining reels spin again, providing players with an additional opportunity to win.

The Solid Gold community bonus steals the spotlight, played on alternative reels and offering 6 enticing prizes up for grabs. The reels will continue to spin until either a £100 jackpot prize is awarded, or a losing combination appears. Solid Gold not only offers players the opportunity to relive the golden era of slots but also engages them in a community bonus.

Richard Terry, UK Market Product Director, said: " Solid Gold is the latest in a series of fantastic Fortune Community Cat C titles from Inspired, and once again sees the return of a much-loved classic game brand from yesteryear, likely to engage both new players with its absorbing presentation and experienced players with fond memories of the original product"

