May 23, 2024 - Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, is pleased to announce its May slots line-up, available online and on mobile.

Kong Wonder Wilds™ - 92% and 94.5% RTP

Players can descend into the heart of the jungle with Kong Wonder Wilds™, where the game's Wilds are as mighty as the beasts that roam the reels. With a reel configuration of 6×4 and 25 win-lines, Kong Wonder Wilds is a descendant of Inspired's high performing slot, Call of the Wild™, but with exciting new features.

In the base game, players should keep an eye out for two unique wild symbols. One triggers line multipliers during the bonus, while the other brings extra Wild Win Spins, making for an exciting gameplay experience. When these two powerful wilds combine, players can expect an intense jungle showdown. Landing six or more Wilds in the base game activate the Wild Win & Spin Bonus. The bonus grants players three lives to snatch up as many sticky wilds as they can, ensuring their experience through the jungle is nothing short of exhilarating. A bonus round allure includes two special sticky wilds, capable of granting multiple winning spins or enhanced payouts, making it highly coveted among players.

Additional features including Bonus Buy and Gamble are available in applicable jurisdictions. Bonus Buy offers direct entry into the bonus, while Gamble offers players the chance to win more cash and/or increase their chances of triggering the bonus.

Kong Wonder Wilds is a medium volatility game, ideal for the casual online casino player looking to unleash their inner wild side and embark on the ultimate jungle quest.

Wild Drop Multiplier™ - 92% and 94.5% RTP

Wild Drop Multiplier™ is a medium volatility slot, where every spin is bursting with excitement and juicy wins. Players will experience an adrenaline rush with this action-packed 5×4 reel, 40 win-line slot that features a special "dropping" Wilds mechanic. When Wild symbols land on reels two, three, or four, they drop and leave a dynamic trail of Wilds in their wake, offering players the chance to experience a fruity avalanche of winnings.

The exhilarating Wild Drop Multiplier Free Spins Bonus is triggered when players land three or more Bonus symbols anywhere in view. During the Bonus round, Wild symbols have multipliers that increase by +1 on the next spin each time one lands. The multiplier also applies to new Wilds created when a Wild drops. When two or three Wilds land on a line, their multiplier values are multiplied together, leading to juicy wins for that "cherry on the cake" feel.

Fortune Bet, Bonus Buy and Gamble are available (in applicable jurisdictions). Fortune Bet boosts a player's chances of Free Spins bonus entry and Bonus Buy offers direct entry into the Free Spins Bonus, while Gamble offers players the chance to win more cash and/or increase their chances of triggering the Free Spins Bonus.

Take a spin and reel in some juicy wins with Wild Drop Multiplier, and let the fruity fun begin!

Perfect Prize Pooch™ - 92% and 94.5% RTP

Players can unleash paw-some wins with Perfect Prize Pooch™, a 5×3 reel, 10 win-line medium volatility slot game packed with tail-wagging excitement.

Packs of eight or more pooches land the coveted Best of Breed Prize, complete with x10 multipliers. Winning three or more "Bone-us" symbols kick off Round One of the Perfect Prize Pooch Dog Show Free Spins. During free spins, the Trainers embark on an exciting journey, collecting prized pooches and advancing along the progressive trail to victory. The next round on the trail offers more free spins and multipliers that'll make players howl with delight. But the real treat awaits at the final Best of Show round, where the combination of Best of Breed and Best of Show offers huge potential wins, that'll have players barking with joy.

Fortune Bet, Fortune Spins and Gamble are available (in applicable jurisdictions.) Fortune Bet boosts a player's chances of Free Spins bonus entry, Fortune Spins improves the game's bonus hit rate for less play and bigger wins, and the Gamble allows players to risk their base game wins to win more cash and/or increase their chances of triggering the Free Spins bonus.

Claire Osborne, Vice President of Interactive at Inspired, said: "Inspired offers players the chance to embark on a thrilling journey this May with our latest trio of fun slots. From the depths of the jungle to the vibrant worlds of fruits and a dazzling dog show, each slot has its own unique characteristics, and vibrant features to deliver the best in iGaming entertainment.

"Stay tuned for our upcoming lineup of sensational slots in June, brimming with more diverse themes, engaging gameplay and ingenious mechanics, offering players new, fun ways to win big!"

Demo now!

Kong Wonder Wilds: https://inseinc.com/interactive/games/kong-wonder-wilds/

Wild Drop Multiplier: https://inseinc.com/interactive/games/wild-drop-multiplier-html5/

Perfect Prize Pooch: https://inseinc.com/interactive/games/perfect-prize-pooch/

