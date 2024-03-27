March 27, 2024 - Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems, and solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of Super Wild Free Spins™ to the B3/LBO market.

Players can immerse themselves in the thrill of a brand-new 10-win line slot game, where every spin promises wild excitement. Experience the adrenaline rush of an exhilarating bonus round, triggered by landing three or more bonus symbols. Achieving this feat awards 12 Free Spins along with a generous cash prize!

The Super Wild symbol steals the spotlight in this slot, expanding to fill the reels, elevating the excitement to new heights by upgrading symbols to lucrative rewards in both the base game and Free Spins bonus.

Richard Terry, UK Market Product Director, said: "Super Wild Free Spins is a quality addition to the B3 sector, coming hot on the heels of a stunning set of recent titles. This vibrantly themed slot with a classic expanding wild mechanic is sure to appeal to experienced and new slot players alike." Find out more here: https://inseinc.com/server-based-gaming/games/super-wild-free-spins-b3/

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: INSE)

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of

more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

