Inspired : Board Update

2 March 2023

Inspired plc

("Inspired" or the "Group")

Board Update

Inspired (AIM: INSE), a leading technology enabled service provider supporting businesses in their drive to net zero, controlling energy costs and managing their response to climate change, announces the following Board changes.

Peter Tracey is appointed to the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.Peter is Managing Director of Blackdown Partners Limited, an independent investment bank. Peter brings over 25 years of capital markets experience, which includes positions as Head of Investment Banking at Liberum Capital and senior leadership positions at Merrill Lynch across cash equities and investment banking in London, Frankfurt and New York.

Peter is a Non-Executive Director of Water Babies Group Limited and is Chairman of Hurtwood Capital Limited, a private family office with interests in the real estate and media sectors.

In addition, Sarah Flannigan has notified the Board of her intention to resign from the position of Independent Non-Executive Director, having recently been asked to chair the board of one of her client's companies. The Board has agreed that she is able to leave the Board with immediate effect.

Board committee changes

Sangita Shah has been appointed as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and will replace Sarah Flannigan as Chair of the ESG Committee. Dianne Walker will replace Sarah Flannigan on the Remuneration Committee and will remain as Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee.

Commenting on the update, Richard Logan, Non-Executive Chairman, said:"On behalf of the Board and all at Inspired, I wish to thank Sarah for her contribution to the Group's achievements since joining the Board in June 2020. Sarah has been a trusted and valued member of the Board, providing strong support and guidance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent unprecedented energy market volatility.

"We are delighted to welcome Peter to the Board, who adds significant capital markets experience and brings with him a skill set that complements our Non-Executive Board members. The Board looks forward to benefitting from Peter's knowledge and experience as we work towards another year of significant progress."

Enquiries please contact:

Inspired plc Mark Dickinson (Chief Executive Officer) Paul Connor (Chief Financial Officer) David Cockshott (Chief Commercial Officer) www.inspiredplc.co.uk +44 (0) 1772 689250 Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Advisory Patrick Castle James Thomas Rachel Goldstein +44 (0) 20 7408 4090 Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker) Mike Bell Ed Allsopp +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Alma PR Justine James Hannah Campbell Will Ellis Hancock +44 (0) 20 3405 0205 +44 (0) 7525 324431 inspired@almapr.co.uk

Appendix - AIM Rule 17

Save for the information set out above and below, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17, Schedule Two (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment to the Board of Peter Tracey, aged 49. Peter does not hold an interest in the Company's share capital.

Current Directorships

15 Cresswell Gardens Limited

Blackdown Partners Limited

Black Ox Limited

Branscombe Group Limited

Cicero Education Limited

Frank & Furious Limited

Hurtwood Capital Limited

Six Two Tech Limited

The McOnie Agency Limited

Water Babies Group Limited

Past Directorships (within 5 Years)

Blue Sky Gorge Group Limited

Pierrot Marketing Limited

Taurus Capital Management Limited

Thor's Hammer Limited

Thunderbird Asset Management

Thunderbird Financial Limited

Thunderbird Real Estate Limited

Zeus Capital Limited