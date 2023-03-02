Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Inspired Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INSE   GB00B5TZC716

INSPIRED PLC

(INSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:30:18 2023-03-02 am EST
10.06 GBX   +0.64%
05:18aInspired : Board Update
PU
01/30Inspired shares up as annual revenue expected to jump
AN
2022INSPIRED PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inspired : Board Update

03/02/2023 | 05:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 March 2023

Inspired plc

("Inspired" or the "Group")

Board Update

Inspired (AIM: INSE), a leading technology enabled service provider supporting businesses in their drive to net zero, controlling energy costs and managing their response to climate change, announces the following Board changes.

Peter Tracey is appointed to the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.Peter is Managing Director of Blackdown Partners Limited, an independent investment bank. Peter brings over 25 years of capital markets experience, which includes positions as Head of Investment Banking at Liberum Capital and senior leadership positions at Merrill Lynch across cash equities and investment banking in London, Frankfurt and New York.

Peter is a Non-Executive Director of Water Babies Group Limited and is Chairman of Hurtwood Capital Limited, a private family office with interests in the real estate and media sectors.

In addition, Sarah Flannigan has notified the Board of her intention to resign from the position of Independent Non-Executive Director, having recently been asked to chair the board of one of her client's companies. The Board has agreed that she is able to leave the Board with immediate effect.

Board committee changes

Sangita Shah has been appointed as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and will replace Sarah Flannigan as Chair of the ESG Committee. Dianne Walker will replace Sarah Flannigan on the Remuneration Committee and will remain as Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee.

Commenting on the update, Richard Logan, Non-Executive Chairman, said:"On behalf of the Board and all at Inspired, I wish to thank Sarah for her contribution to the Group's achievements since joining the Board in June 2020. Sarah has been a trusted and valued member of the Board, providing strong support and guidance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent unprecedented energy market volatility.

"We are delighted to welcome Peter to the Board, who adds significant capital markets experience and brings with him a skill set that complements our Non-Executive Board members. The Board looks forward to benefitting from Peter's knowledge and experience as we work towards another year of significant progress."

Enquiries please contact:

Inspired plc

Mark Dickinson (Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Connor (Chief Financial Officer)

David Cockshott (Chief Commercial Officer)

www.inspiredplc.co.uk

+44 (0) 1772 689250

Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Advisory

Patrick Castle

James Thomas

Rachel Goldstein

+44 (0) 20 7408 4090

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker)

Mike Bell

Ed Allsopp

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Alma PR

Justine James

Hannah Campbell

Will Ellis Hancock

+44 (0) 20 3405 0205

+44 (0) 7525 324431

inspired@almapr.co.uk

Appendix - AIM Rule 17

Save for the information set out above and below, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17, Schedule Two (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment to the Board of Peter Tracey, aged 49. Peter does not hold an interest in the Company's share capital.

Current Directorships

15 Cresswell Gardens Limited

Blackdown Partners Limited

Black Ox Limited

Branscombe Group Limited

Cicero Education Limited

Frank & Furious Limited

Hurtwood Capital Limited

Six Two Tech Limited

The McOnie Agency Limited

Water Babies Group Limited

Past Directorships (within 5 Years)

Blue Sky Gorge Group Limited

Pierrot Marketing Limited

Taurus Capital Management Limited

Thor's Hammer Limited

Thunderbird Asset Management

Thunderbird Financial Limited

Thunderbird Real Estate Limited

Zeus Capital Limited

Attachments

Disclaimer

Inspired Energy plc published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INSPIRED PLC
05:18aInspired : Board Update
PU
01/30Inspired shares up as annual revenue expected to jump
AN
2022INSPIRED PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022Earnings Flash (INSE.L) INSPIRED Posts H1 EPS GBX0.18
MT
2022Earnings Flash (INSE.L) INSPIRED Posts H1 Revenue GBP40.4M
MT
2022Inspired Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Inspired Plc Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on December 8, 2022
CI
2022Inspired : ESG Report 2021
PU
2022Inspired : Trading update and notice of results
PU
2022Inspired : Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Index 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 82,0 M 98,6 M 98,6 M
Net income 2022 7,10 M 8,53 M 8,53 M
Net Debt 2022 37,8 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 98,2 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 608
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart INSPIRED PLC
Duration : Period :
Inspired Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSPIRED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,00 GBX
Average target price 22,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Dickinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Anthony Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard S. Logan Non-Executive Chairman
Sarah Elisabeth Flannigan Independent Non-Executive Director
Dianne Gillian Davies Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSPIRED PLC45.99%118
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.91%43 609
TELEPERFORMANCE SE9.97%15 440
EDENRED SE6.21%14 361
BUREAU VERITAS SA9.10%12 967
LG CORP.5.38%9 953